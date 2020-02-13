Independence Day Director Roland Emmerich Reveals What Kind of Superhero Movie He'd Make

Thanks in large part to the massive successes of Independence Day, filmmaker Roland Emmerich became the go-to director for major spectacle films, leading audiences to wonder why he hasn't helmed a superhero film, with the filmmaker revealing that, were he to do a comic book movie, it would be a standalone story instead of one entry into a sprawling franchise. This attitude isn't born out of any displeasure of long-running franchises, but is rooted in the fact that he personally never read comic books growing up, so his lack of an emotional connection would make conveying dense mythology or backstory uninteresting to him.

"Well, I grew up in Germany. I was not raised with comics, I hardly saw comics," Emmerich revealed to ComicBook.com. "If we saw comics, it was Asterix and Obelix, which was a French comic, or stuff like that. But I like comic book movies when they're kind of not serialized. Something like Joker, I loved. Something like Logan, I loved. The first Iron Man, I loved. But then when it comes to throwing all these superheroes together, I'm just checking out. Because I just didn't grow up with these characters so I don't really care."

It's easy to see why Emmerich would have these thoughts, though the trouble is that, when a standalone movie is considered a financial or critical success, there immediately becomes a desire to see a follow-up film. Various reports have emerged about Joker potentially getting a sequel of sorts, while Logan featuring the titular character's death making a continuation of that narrative seemingly impossible.

More important than merely telling an isolated story, Emmerich would also only be interested in a comic book movie if it had a real message behind it.

"If somebody makes a comic book movie which really tells you something about, like the last Joker, really says something about our frustration with society and how we mistreat people," Emmerich admitted. "And it was very, in my book, very high up for me. Next to 1917, the best movie of the year."

Interestingly, the only film that director has made that was a sequel was 2016's Independence Day: Resurgence, which sits at only 29% positive reviews on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes and only barely crossed the $100-million mark at the domestic box office. While there were initially plans for that franchise to continue with a third film, the financial and critical disappointment has seemingly crushed all those hopes.

Would you like to see Emmerich direct a superhero movie? Let us know in the comments below!

Additional reporting by Scott Huver

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!