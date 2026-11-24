Woody Harrelson turned down the role of Haymitch Abernathy in The Hunger Games twice before director Gary Ross convinced him to take the part. The actor had read Suzanne Collins’ books and liked them but wasn’t convinced there was enough for him to do as Katniss Everdeen’s mentor. Fourteen years later, Harrelson is watching another actor take on the role of Haymitch in a movie built entirely around the character, The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Harrelson discussed his initial reservations about joining the franchise in a conversation with his successor, Joseph Zada, for Vanity Fair. “I thought it was good, I read the books, really good, but I just don’t think there’s enough to do. I don’t know if there’s enough to do. It’s an arbitrary, odd way of assessing it.” The actor admitted that he can’t imagine his life without the experience of making the movies and the friendships he formed along the way. Fortunately, Ross wasn’t willing to take no for an answer. The director told Harrelson that he didn’t have a second choice for Haymitch. After about ten minutes on the phone with Ross, Harrelson agreed to do the movie. He said, “Gary calls me, and he’s like, ‘Woody, you have to do this part. I don’t have a second choice. You have to play Haymitch.’ And he just talked to me for about 10 minutes on the phone. I’m like, ‘All right, okay, yeah, let’s do it.’”

Woody Harrelson Initially Underestimated Haymitch’s Role in The Hunger Games

Harrelson has seen what Zada does with the character in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and couldn’t be happier with his successor. “I really can’t imagine anyone doing a better job,” Harrelson told the young actor. He was particularly impressed with how Zada develops the cynicism that would come to define Haymitch. While audiences were introduced to the character as a hard-drinking, cynical mentor to Katniss and Peeta, Zada has the opportunity to show audiences the young man Haymitch was before the Capitol robbed him of his optimism.

It’s somewhat ironic that Harrelson was initially concerned about the size of the role given how much of the larger story of The Hunger Games hinges on Haymitch. He’s one of the few characters who understands what Katniss is going through long before she becomes the face of the rebellion. Having survived the Second Quarter Quell, Haymitch knows that winning the Hunger Games doesn’t necessarily mean you’ve beaten the Capitol. That informed Harrelson’s performance across four movies, but audiences are only now getting to see how Haymitch learned that lesson.

Haymitch isn’t even the only franchise mentor Harrelson has turned down twice. The actor was equally reluctant to play Tobias Beckett, Han Solo’s mentor in Solo: A Star Wars Story. In that instance, it was producer Allison Shearmur who convinced Harrelson to take the role. Unfortunately, not every filmmaker has been as persistent with Harrelson as Ross and Shearmur were. Among the roles the actor has expressed regret over passing on are the title character in Jerry Maguire and Harry Dunne in Dumb and Dumber. Harrelson famously told producer James L. Brooks that nobody was going to care about a movie about a sports agent. The role earned Tom Cruise his second Academy Award nomination.

What’s remarkable about Collins’ Sunrise on the Reaping is how much of the young Haymitch she introduces in the book feels consistent with Harrelson’s interpretation of the character. Even without knowing the full extent of Haymitch’s history, Harrelson always managed to convey how much the man cared about the kids he was being asked to send to their deaths. Now, thanks to Collins and Zada, audiences have a much better understanding of why. For a character Harrelson initially thought didn’t have enough to do, Haymitch has proven to be one of the richest characters in the entire franchise. What role that he passed on do you wish Harrelson had taken? Let us know in the comments.