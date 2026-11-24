As the end of the year approaches, people start getting ready for Christmas and all the traditions that come with it. One of the most popular ones is rewatching holiday movies, and, of course, Home Alone is pretty much guaranteed to make the list. The ’90s classic that became a franchise and is now reportedly getting another sequel with Macaulay Culkin has entertained generations of viewers, but despite its popularity, it still raises a pretty big question. The whole premise revolves around Kevin being left home alone while his family travels to Paris for Christmas, but you’ve probably wondered how the McCallisters managed to fly to another country without realizing they’d left an eight-year-old child behind.

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It’s a ridiculous situation when you actually stop to think about it, after all, we’re talking about a kid, not a suitcase that someone could accidentally forget in all the holiday chaos. And that’s why some people have come to consider this a plot hole, assuming it’s just something the movie expects audiences to overlook so they can enjoy the story. But here’s the thing: there’s actually a scene that answers this question and makes it way easier to understand everything. The problem is that it happens very quickly, right in the middle of a chaotic moment, which makes it also easy to miss.

How Home Alone Explains Why Kevin Was Left Behind

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Early in the movie, we see the McCallister family getting ready for their trip, and the house is in a complete mess: relatives are arriving, everyone is busy packing and making last-minute preparations, and Kevin is having trouble getting along with his brother, Buzz (Devin Ratray). During dinner, he teases the protagonist about a cheese pizza, and Kevin doesn’t take the jokes so well. Because of that, he lunges at his brother, and the two end up causing quite a scene in the kitchen. In the process, milk gets spilled all over the table, soaking some of the important documents, including their passports and plane tickets.

Peter (John Heard), the family patriarch, tries to clean up the mess but accidentally makes things worse without realizing it. In the middle of all the commotion, while gathering the wet napkins and cleaning the table, he also picks up Kevin’s plane ticket and throws it in the trash. The camera briefly shows the ticket inside the garbage can, with the boy’s name visible, before more napkins cover it. The shot lasts less than a second, and because you’re focused on the argument and all the chaos surrounding it, you can easily overlook. There’s also no reaction from anyone to suggest that Peter has just made a mistake, so the movie simply moves on. You can see it at the 2:51 mark in the video:

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And that little mistake Peter makes is relevant the following morning. During the night, a storm causes a power outage, resetting the house’s alarm clocks. Therefore, the McCallisters oversleep and go into full panic mode as they try to make it to the airport on time. Kevin, who was sent to sleep in the attic after his fight with Buzz, is still asleep while everyone else gets ready to leave. And, of course, with so many people rushing around the house, nobody notices that he’s missing. And when Heather (Kristin Minter), one of Kevin’s cousins, counts all the children before they get into the van, she accidentally includes a neighborhood boy who happens to be standing nearby with his back turned.

Now, imagine if Kevin’s ticket had still been with the other documents. Even if nobody noticed he was missing during the rush to leave the house, someone could have spotted an extra one when the family arrived at the airport, right? It would be natural to check everyone’s tickets before boarding and wonder why there was one for a child who wasn’t there. But overall, the whole film isn’t trying to be all that realistic either, and it uses several convenient coincidences to get Kevin home alone—and some of the cast members have actually discussed just how questionable this setup is.

John Heard and Catherine O’Hara Wondered How the McCallisters Could Forget Kevin

image courtesy of 20th century studios

The difficulty of buying into the Home Alone‘s premise isn’t just something audiences started complaining about years later, as Heard acknowledged that the situation wasn’t exactly easy to believe. In an interview with EDGE Magazine, the actor was asked how a family could board a plane to Europe without noticing they’d left one of their children behind. He revealed that both he and Catherine O’Hara (who played Kate, the family’s mother) had their own doubts about the situation and weren’t entirely sure how to approach it:

“Between the two of us, she had the more difficult part. I could just be sort of a dummy, a goofy guy—I made him a gynecologist—I didn’t care, as long as she was as focused as she was in terms of losing our son,” he explained. However, things became confusing when they found out what kind of movie they were making. “Then we learned that it was a comedy. Why is this funny? How do we play this? We didn’t really know how comedic all that slapstick stuff was going to be until we saw it. It wasn’t until the second Home Alone that we knew that we could be funny.”

So, all in all, the moment when Kevin’s plane ticket gets thrown away isn’t exactly a new discovery. Still, it’s a detail that keeps on surprising most people, especially during the holiday season, when the film gets another round of rewatches. Is it a convenient chain of events? Sure, but at least it makes for a pretty entertaining comedy. Home Alone is a classic after all.

Home Alone is available to stream on Disney+.