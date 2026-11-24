Spider-Man: Brand New Day proved that Marvel doesn’t need to gather the Avengers to stage a major crossover. Spider-Man, the Hulk, and the Punisher all brought three very different superhero archetypes together in one movie. With Ryan Gosling’s Ghost Rider coming in 2028, Marvel already has another unlikely trio from the comics waiting for a supernatural team-up on screen. The Spirit of Vengeance has a long road to hell ahead of him, but one of his adventures should unite three of Marvel’s most violent antiheroes.

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Blackheart is the demon son of Mephisto and is an obvious villain for a Ghost Rider film. His daddy issues were on full display in Nicolas Cage’s version when Wes Bentley portrayed the hellspawn. He’s basically the Loki of the Marvel supernatural universe, whose ambitions often bring together heroes to oppose him. With all of the Ghost Rider villains we haven’t seen on screen, save Blackheart for the sequel this time around. And let Wolverine and Jon Bernthal’s Punisher come along for the ride. That’s the premise of 1991’s Ghost Rider/Wolverine/Punisher: Hearts of Darkness, a crossover that could give Marvel its next big team-up movie outside the Avengers.

Marvel Comics Presents Was an Antihero Playground

In 1988, Marvel began publishing Marvel Comics Presents, a biweekly anthology that included original adventures outside of the characters’ regular titles. Wolverine was practically its mascot, appearing in over 100 straight issues. That included Barry Windsor-Smith’s Weapon X in #72-84, which showed the horrific experiments that bonded adamantium to Logan’s skeleton. Then Ghost Rider joined the party. The #90 issue started the anthology as a flipbook, Wolverine on one cover and Ghost Rider on the other. In issue #100, they teamed up with Doctor Doom to battle Nightmare. The Punisher also showed up in a few issues, including #59 and #101.

Writer Howard Mackie and artist John Romita Jr. united the trio in 1991 for Hearts of Darkness. The oversized comic features Danny Ketch, Logan, and Frank Castle heading to Christ’s Crown, a small town under the influence of Blackheart. He has promised each of them information they desperately want, but the demon has another offer. He needs their help to overthrow his father, Mephisto.

Blackheart believes he has three ready accomplices. Wolverine wrestles with his killer instincts. For Frank Castle, killing criminals is his life’s work. Ghost Rider literally rides around and punishes sinners. They’re not exactly Boy Scouts, and Blackheart thinks he can use their violent tendencies to his own ends. When they refuse his offer, he takes a young girl named Lucy hostage, forcing the three into a confrontation that ends with Mephisto stepping in.

Blackheart was created by Romita Jr. and Ann Nocenti in Daredevil #270, two years before Hearts of Darkness. The crossover led to a sequel, 1994’s The Dark Design, written by Mackie with art by Ron Garney. Back in Christ’s Crown, Blackheart returns with an army of corrupted townspeople, forcing Ghost Rider, Wolverine, and the Punisher to team up once more to protect Lucy. The demon kills Mephisto and takes the throne of Hell. Children can be very ungrateful.

Blackheart Could Be the Loki of Marvel’s Supernatural Universe

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From the first time he brought the Avengers together in both the comics and films, Loki has been causing problems that have forced multiple superheroes to come together to stop his machinations. Blackheart could fill a similar role for Marvel’s supernatural characters. He’s strong enough to face off against Ghost Rider, manipulative enough to take advantage of Wolverine, and ambitious enough to threaten Mephisto himself. His schemes give heroes who would otherwise have no reason to work together a reason to do so. Instead of a one-and-done enemy, Blackheart could be a recurring antagonist and return with ever more ambitious schemes, throwing different combinations of Marvel characters into unlikely alliances. The Dark Design could be the supernatural MCU’s Infinity War, with Blackheart succeeding in overthrowing his father.

Brand New Day showed what a blast these smaller crossovers could be. We could have Wolverine and The Punisher in Ghost Rider’s world, and it wouldn’t detract from Ghost Rider’s movie. Hulk and Punisher shared Spider-Man’s adventure. Christ’s Crown isn’t your usual MCU battleground, it’s got demons, possessed townsfolk, and three heroes who’d probably rather fight alone. Marvel has spent decades pairing unlikely characters to take on Blackheart. Hearts of Darkness offers a ready-made Ghost Rider sequel and a way to make the villain a recurring threat throughout the supernatural MCU.

Also, Ghost Rider and Wolverine already ride motorcycles. And if Jeremy Allen White ends up being Wolverine, we know he can handle a bike. Dolph Lundgren’s Frank Castle rode one. Let’s see if Jon Bernthal can handle a chopper too. What would these three even name their motorcycle club? Let us know in the comments.