We’ve all been there. Your boss is a power-hungry mutant tyrant, your coworkers are robots, and you’re stuck in a job that makes you reconsider every decision you’ve ever made in your entire life. Ok, maybe that’s a bit exaggerated. But even our jobs aren’t so bad that we have to worry about getting eaten by dinosaurs, catching a deadly disease, or being blown up by our shady boss. When you think of some of Hollywood’s best-known fictional companies and organizations, it’s a miracle anyone would ever want to work for them.

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Some of these companies might appear mighty impressive on the surface. They’ve got buckets of cash, tech know-how, slick headquarters, and seemingly unlimited resources. But look beneath the surface, and you’ll find some truly terrible places to work. From a possible Fortune 500 company to an military force bent on conquering the galaxy, here are five fictional organizations you would not want to get a job with. And honestly, some of these bosses are worse than your standard nightmare boss.

5) Ministry of Magic (Harry Potter)

Image via Warner Bros.

Serving in the Ministry of Magic is pretty much a dream job if you happen to be a Harry Potter fan. How amazing would it be to work every day among witches and wizards, magical beasties, and spells? You’d be able to use some of the most awesome tech around. Well, it’s magic, and we bet you’d see some stuff that would make the average person on the street go weak at the knees. But there’s a dark side to this stunning workplace.

First of all, the organization itself has a rather dubious past of corruption, stupidity, and political meddling. As an employee, you’ll be faced with mountains of administrative rubbish, unstable leadership, and the sudden threat of having the Ministry taken over by a dark wizard’s followers. Just look at what happens when Voldemort’s followers seize control of the Ministry: suddenly, it’s business as usual for those of us in the civil service, but now we have to work in fear of a regime that goes around hurting innocent people. And Dolores Umbridge as your boss? You might as well just resign. I think I would prefer to work in a Muggle office with a broken coffee machine.

4) Jurassic Park (Jurassic Park)

Who wouldn’t want to work in Jurassic Park? Just think about it: playing with living dinosaurs all day long. You’d also be studying them and making history. You could have one of the most awesome jobs out there and get to see dinosaurs that had been extinct for millions of years. Yet there’s a big catch: the dinosaurs are unpredictable, and some of them would not think twice about having you for a meal.

Jurassic Park makes it very clear that John Hammond’s dream isn’t exactly the safest place to work. His employees face angry dinosaurs, faulty security systems, and management decisions that seem to go out of their way to ignore clear safety hazards. And after Dennis Nedry sabotages the park’s computer systems, its security infrastructure begins to collapse, leaving employees and visitors vulnerable to dinosaurs roaming beyond their enclosures. Personally, I’d never want to be the unfortunate security guard called to the scene of a velociraptor on the loose. And as much as I think dinosaurs are the coolest things ever, I think I’d prefer being a tourist rather than risking my entire dinosaur-loving career on Jurassic Park.

3) Omni Consumer Products – RoboCop

OCP (also known as Omni Consumer Products) is one of those imaginary companies that sounds great until you dig a little deeper. OCP has enormous influence over Detroit in RoboCop and is doing all kinds of work, from the production of consumer goods to funding the police department. The company has huge visions for the city’s future, but its business ethics are questionable.

Firstly, I would not want to work for OCP as I believe it employs its workers as disposable commodities, and that the company and its executives are focused far more on money than they are on people’s lives. When police officer Alex Murphy is brutally murdered by Clarence Boddicker’s gang, OCP doesn’t simply let him rest in peace. Instead, executive Bob Morton selects Murphy for the RoboCop project, using his body to create a corporate experiment that turns a murdered police officer into a machine. I would also not work for a company where the boss thinks it is acceptable to use your body as a test subject if it suited the company’s interests. Not to mention that Dick Jones has the sort of corporate management style that would make me think long and hard before agreeing to work for OCP.

2) The Galactic Empire (Star Wars)

There are a lot of advantages to being an employee of the Galactic Empire: you’re exposed to the cutting-edge technology of the galaxy, have access to large military facilities, and get to work in the service of the most powerful galactic government. However, there are a few downsides, of course. Darth Vader is your boss, and your employer is a tyrannical government. And one mistake could be the end of your career—or your life.

Just try to put yourself in the shoes of an average Imperial officer and see how that day goes. You’re probably in one of the most perilous jobs in the galaxy. It’s hard not to get the vibe that anyone, even in the Imperial workforce, would be terrified of making the smallest mistake. And you’d be sharing that workplace with stormtroopers, military leaders, and who knows who else. Any of them would probably be pretty upset if they found out Darth Vader had wandered into your department. And then there’s the small matter of the Death Star. Twice, the Empire managed to build a gigantic, enormously expensive space station, only to have it destroyed by the Rebel Alliance. Imagine being one of the thousands of Imperial personnel stationed aboard when that happened. That’s one redundancy package you definitely wouldn’t want! Those uniforms are nice and all, but I don’t think free healthcare would be enough to get me to join!

1) The Umbrella Corporation (Resident Evil)

The one I’d least like to work for, and I really can’t come up with many other fictional employers that would be more ghastly than the Umbrella Corporation. The public side is a huge multinational pharmaceutical corporation with state-of-the-art research facilities and deep pockets; the private side is all about horrifying experiments, including bioweapons, lethal viruses, and scientific projects that could turn your average day at the office into a complete nightmare.

Imagine arriving at work one morning to discover that a biological experiment has gone horribly wrong and your colleagues are turning into flesh-eating zombies. That’s essentially what happens in the Resident Evil universe, where Umbrella’s secret research into the T-virus leads to catastrophic outbreaks. And guess what? The company has an even more dubious record of covering up its misdeeds than it does of trying to save the day. One day, you might be in a perfectly normal office, and the next, you’re fighting for your life. I’d also wonder whether I’d really want a job where the security staff seems more concerned with guarding company secrets than with saving the lives of employees. The pay would have to be out of this world, right? No, actually, no job is worth being a zombie.