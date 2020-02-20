James Bond: No Time to Die Debuts Exclusive IMAX Poster

The new James Bond movie No Time to Die is expected to be the final outing for actor Daniel Craig as Agent 007. But it's also a major milestone for the franchise as it is the first Bond movie that has filmed sequences with IMAX film cameras, and to commemorate the occasion we are here to reveal a brand new poster for the film. The poster features Craig's version of Bond on a motorcycle, showcasing one of the major stunts from No Time to Die that has been teased in the trailers.

Check out the new poster for the film below:

(Photo: IMAX)

This is the end of an era in the Bond franchise, and everyone is ready to see how this story will wrap up after five films. Q actor Ben Whishaw previously spoke with Collider and teased that No Time to Die will serve as a fitting end to the films Craig has starred in.

"It’s Daniel’s last film as James Bond, so I think what they can look forward to is a kind of summing up, I guess, of all of the previous Bond films that Daniel’s done," Whishaw explained. "There are strands from all of the films in it, kind of reaching a conclusion."

The previous film in the series, Spectre, established that all of Bond's villains in this series thus far had been working for the nefarious Blofeld, played by Christoph Waltz. While the threat of that character was eliminated in the previous movie, he will appear in No Time to Die and will likely bring a lot more complications from previous films.

This will be the end of Bond's latest round of adventures, and Craig is adamant that he will not be returning for a sixth entry.

"This is it. That’s it, it’s over," Craig told Entertainment Weekly. "But I, for one, am incredibly happy I got the chance to come back and do another one, because… this movie, whatever people think of it — who knows what people are going to think of it — everybody, including these people here, just put everything into it. And we did our best. And it feels like that. I know it sounds simplistic, but we did."

The new movie is shaping up to be an epic dive into espionage, and fans will get to see how it all ties together when No Time to Die premieres in theaters on April 10th.

