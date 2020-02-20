Kevin Hart Starts Filming First Movie After His Car Accident

It's been nearly six months since actor and comedian Kevin Hart survived a life-threatening car accident in California, one that left him with a few injuries and some serious time in physical rehab. Fortunately, the beloved comedian is back on his feet and working hard once again, getting his career back on track after the terrifying close call. This week, Hart began filming his next movie in Atlanta, proving that he's totally fine and ready to go once again.

Just Jared shared photos of Hart on set in Atlanta on Wednesday, working on his next project. The site didn't confirm what project Hart is currently working on, but based on his upcoming movies, it's probably the action comedy My Own Worst Enemy. Tim Story, director of Ride Along, Shaft, Barbershop, and Fantastic Four is attached to helm the project.

Following the accident back in September, Hart told his fans on social media that he has been given a new lease on life, and that he's thankful for everyone who has supported him.

“I see life from a whole new perspective. My appreciation for life is through the roof," he wrote late last year. "I’m thankful for my family, for my friends. I’m thankful for the people that simply ride with me and that have been with me because you stood by me. My fans, thankful for all of your love and support. So don’t take today for granted, because tomorrow is not a promise. More importantly, I’m thankful for God. I’m thankful for life. I’m thankful for simply still being here, on the road to being a bigger and better me. Looking forward to an amazing 2020.”

Before the accident, Hart had finished filming the drama Fatherhood, which arrives in theaters next January. So that project is off the table for these new photos.

