F9: Vin Diesel Reveals New Poster for Fast & Furious 9

Fast & Furious 9 is almost here and fans are still flipping out over the dramatic reveals in the trailers. Vin Diesel posted a brand new image for the film to his Instagram account. The photo showcases a much younger Dom Toretto working on a car with that infamous necklace hanging from his neck. That chain and pendant have been all over some of the other posters from the film. It seems that while family is one of the core themes of the series as a whole, things will be even more personal in this installment. But, F9 is still going to bring the ruckus and so much action that the series star had to tell the press about how intense the stunt work can be in this series.

"For some stunts, they basically put a car at the end of an apparatus and spin you around and make you throw up," Diesel told MTV International. "It’s one of the tools needed to do some of the crazier stunts." Michelle Rodriguez chimed in, "The tumbler. Most of it is special effects these days, and stunt doubles because of insurance, but the fighting sequences are always my favorite."

Justin Lin is happy that his crew is so devoted to bring the best out of each and every shot. "I feel lucky, we have the best people in the world," Lin said. "Any idea that comes into my head, I share with them in a room and I see this kind of blank stare which I know is a good sign, because that means we’re gonna go figure out how to do it."

View this post on Instagram Your creativity inspires... A post shared by Vin Diesel (@vindiesel) on Feb 21, 2020 at 3:23pm PST

Check out the description for the upcoming film below:

"Vin Diesel’s Dom Toretto is leading a quiet life off the grid with Letty and his son, little Brian, but they know that danger always lurks just over their peaceful horizon. This time, that threat will force Dom to confront the sins of his past if he’s going to save those he loves most. His crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob (John Cena, next year’s The Suicide Squad)."

Fast & Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Helen Mirren, Jordana Brewster, Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, John Cena, Michael Rooker, Cardi B, and Finn Cole, and will be directed by Justin Lin.

Fast & Furious 9 will hit theaters on May 22nd, 2020.

