Godzilla vs. Kong Test Screenings Receive Positive Buzz

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard took to Instagram today to post a cryptic tease that has fans buzzing. In Wingard's post he include a photo from the 1962 King Kong vs. Godzilla (names flipped for the new version's title) and captioned it "Yesterday was a great day for these two fellas!" To lift the fog about what it all means, ComicBook.com can confirm that a test screening for the upcoming sequel took place yesterday and that the reception was mostly positive. The film remains on track for its new release date of November 20, and though Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures have had success with their Monster-Verse it remains to be seen if there will be more films after the two Titans meet.

Wingard previously opened up on his time working on the movie, calling it "the thrill of a lifetime" and revealing earlier this year they were in the "home stretch" of the editorial process.

"I tend to stay quiet about my projects as I work on them," Wingard said previously. "But I just gotta say I’m so damned excited about this crazy movie!"

Returning cast members from the Monster-Verse include Godzilla: King of the Monster's Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, and Chinese actress Zhang Ziyi, with newcomers including Alexander Skarsgård, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, and Demián Bichir. The film's official synopsis reads:

"In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity’s fight for its future sets Godzilla

and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the

planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous

mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans’ origins, a human conspiracy

threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever."

Fans can currently see Godzilla run amok in the previous films in the Monster-Verse with 2014's Godzilla, Kong: Skull Island, and last year's Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which is now available on Digital HD and 4K Ultra HD. Directed by Michael Dougherty, Godzilla: King of the Monsters also stars Vera Farmiga, Sally Hawkins, O'Shea Jackson Jr., Ken Watanabe, and Bradley Whitford, among many other talents.

