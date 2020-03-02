Coronavirus Forces Netflix to Scramble Filming Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Movie Red Notice

Concerns about the Coronavirus have only intensified across the world in recent weeks, and now Netflix is swept up in it. The streaming giant is now looking for another location to shoot their upcoming heist movie with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson according to Deadline. Red Notice is the title for the film and it was supposed to be filmed in Italy, but due to concerns about the current outbreak, there have led decision-makers to reconsider. Luckily for the production, most of Red Notice is shot in Atlanta, but these sorts of concerns could intensify all-around entertainment in the coming weeks. The other locations for filming haven’t been named, but Netflix is searching now.

Last year, the project was set in motion by the streaming company. Writer and Director Rawson Marshall Thurber was heading the action-heist-thriller. Red Notice was initially supposed to premiere under the Universal banner before going over to Netflix. The film certainly won’t be lacking in star power as Deadpool’s Ryan Reynolds and Wonder Woman’s Gal Gadot are set to appear alongside The Rock. Universal initially had the project as a pitch, but ended up losing the bidding war. Also along for the film are Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley) and Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy). Thurber will also be on to produce with Beau Flynn, Johnson, Dany Garcia and Hiram Garcia. Scott Sheldon is serving as the executive producer.

This current decision comes after numerous closures to businesses in Italy. Paramount recently postponed their scheduled shoot of Mission: Impossible 7 in Venice. Days ago, AMC Theaters announced that they had closed up shop for the week as they tried to assess the risk. CBS postponed their production of The Amazing Race because of concerns surrounding the Coronavirus as well.

AMC Theaters executive Adam Aron said of the situation in Milan this week, “entities in Milan have reopened to the public, and there’s an increasing view in Milan that there might have been an overreaction. We decided to close for a week; that’s what all the local government and medical authorities thought was the right thing to do. Milan and its environment aren’t on a quarantine or lock down. We did it to cooperate with local government as a precaution.”

On Instagram, Johnson previously said of the film:

“Me and my friends @vancityreynolds and @gal_gadot are on the move. In the world of international crime, an Interpol issued RED NOTICE is a global alert to hunt down and capture the worlds most wanted.The world’s greatest art thief. The world’s greatest tracker. The worlds greatest conman.”

