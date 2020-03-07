Kevin Smith Reflects on Jay & Silent Bob Reboot Roadshow, Calls Fans “My Infinity Stones”

For the past year, director Kevin Smith has been focused hard on his latest film, Jay & Silent Bob Reboot. The filmmaker recently celebrated the one-year anniversary of the start of production in New Orleans and now he's commemorating the end of the Reboot Roadshow. Over the last few months, Smith and Jason Mewes have been touring the country to screen their latest film after it had a two-day release in theaters as a Fathom Event. The journey has clearly been rewarding for Smith, who took to Instagram this week to thank everyone involved with the film and the fans, who he referred to as "my Infinity Stones."

“Last week, after 65 cities and 95 screenings, the @jayandsilentbob #rebootroadshow ended where the movie began one year prior, in #neworleans! @jaymewes returned, joined by his movie daughter @harleyquinnsmith and his movie wife @shannonelizabeth! Real life wife @jenschwalbach was there as well and she brought Shecky out for the crowd! It was a warm, wonderful end to an epic journey from dopey idea to not just execution but also elevation of the dream! The entire #jayandsilentbobrebootroadshow experience was a blissful work vacation where we saw an average of 1000 people every night who all made me feel like I was the funniest filmmaker who ever lived! If I’d released the movie traditionally and paid millions for marketing, we would’ve been the box office equivalent of spending half a billion to win American Samoa - because for my entire career, my theatrical releases were over in 2 weeks (and usually after the first weekend). All that work to make a movie and then I’d spend opening weekend not celebrating our achievement, but worrying about the grosses instead. But with this tour, I got to s-t-r-e-t-c-h my movie’s theatrical life into a very profitable four month victory lap, where I watched the flick with the audience it was intended for every night! #jayandsilentbobreboot was what I needed to mend my broken, stented heart and dial back my clock, as we toured America (and Canada) like a punk rock band, driving hundreds of miles every day to theaters fulla friends and family who are fans! Big thanks to my hetero lifemate #jasonmewes, without whom none of it exists! Huge thanks to terrific tour managers @joshroush & @livroush, who absolutely crushed it! Massive thanks to @jordanmonsanto & Seth at @wme for not only building the tour but also innovating *how* we tour too! Eternal thanks to the cast and crew of Reboot: you made lots of people stupid happy - especially me! Thanks to @saban_films & @universalentertainment and thanks to our equity investors @skitbags and @hideoutpictures and @legionmofficial for the loot! And the biggest thanks go to the folks who saw us on tour, or went to the @fathomevents, or watched it at home! You are my Infinity Stones,” Smith wrote. You can check out the post below:

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot sees the return of many "View Askewniverse" classics such as Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Jason Lee, Brian O'Halloran, Joey Lauren Adams, Rosario Dawson, Shannon Elizabeth, Justin Long, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, and more. There are also some exciting Smith movie first-timers showing up, including Chris Hemsworth, Val Kilmer, and Melissa Benoist.

Jay & Silent Bob Reboot is now available on digital, DVD, and Blu-ray.

