Saturday Night Live: Daniel Craig Spoofs James Bond Delay in No Time to Die Skit

No Time to Die is going to hit theaters much later than expected. Instead of hitting theaters in a matter of weeks, it will now be racing into action in November. Due to the wonders of scheduling, James Bond himself Daniel Craig is hosting Saturday Night Live this week, despite the delay. As you might expect, the sketch show wasted no time poking fun at the delay and mentioned it in Craig's opening monologue.

Craig started his monologue praising the work he and the team have done on the film, sure to shout out Fleabag creator Phoebe Waller-Bridge for her rewrite of the script. That's when the actor told the crowd at 30 Rock the producers sent him with a scene from the film in lieu. As it turns out, the scene was a pre-recorded SNL skit featuring Craig and a good chunk of castmates as they spent time around a craps table.

Craig's Bond rolls one winner after another, much to the excitement of those involved. One thing leads to another and the craps dealer, played by SNL mainstay Mikey Day, lets it slip he's a double agent there to take out Bond. Quickly, Craig's Bond shoots Day's character and the group around the table continues rolling the dice.

Last month, Waller-Bridge broke silence on her involvement in No Time to Die, revealing she helped polish the film's dialogue at the behest of Craig.

“[I was asked to do] dialogue polishes and to offer things really. It’s about just offering different alternatives," she said on The Chris Evans (not that one) Breakfast Show on Virgin Radio UK. “They did give me some scenes and then be like, 'Can you write some alternatives for this or have another idea about where it could go in the middle or how it would end?'And then I would just give them options and various scenes and then they would take what they want. But there was a lot people writing – the director [Cary Fukunaga] was a writer on it as well. And there’d been a few writers before."

No Time to Die is now set to open November 25th.

