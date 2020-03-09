Space Jam Is One of the Most Popular Movies on Netflix

In case you missed the news, Space Jam is streaming on Netflix in the first time in quite a while, and '90s kids everywhere have been celebrating since it arrived. The 1996 movie follows basketball icon Michael Jordan when he retired from the game the first time in order to pursue a career in baseball. A bunch of animated aliens make their way into our world, steal the powers from some of basketball's biggest stars, and agree to take on the Looney Tunes characters in a game that will end in their enslavement if they lose. Bugs Bunny and his crew convince Jordan to join them so they can beat the Monstars once and for all, and restore the power back to the NBA.

A sequel to Space Jam is currently in the works with LeBron James, the de facto basketball successor to Michael Jordan, in the lead role. However, plenty of folks still have a lot of love for the original movie, and that's been made more than evident over the last few days since it debuted on Netflix.

Space Jam has hung around Netflix's Top 10 list all weekend long. At the time of writing this article, the movie is #5 on the list of most-watched titles on the streaming service. Right behind a bunch of new movies and TV shows that people have never had the chance to see is Space Jam, the 1996 cult classic that seems to be growing in popularity as the years go on.

The love for Space Jam is out of this world, as all of the folks who have been rewatching the movie on Netflix are taking to Twitter to share their excitement.