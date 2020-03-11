Soul: New Trailer Released by Disney and Pixar

Pixar is releasing not one, but two new original movies in theaters this year, and with Onward already out in theaters, the studio's attention is now aimed at its second 2020 offering, Soul. Directed by Pixar studio head Pete Docter, Soul is another introspective adventure, reminiscent of his previous film, Inside Out. The jazz-inspired movie doesn't arrive in theaters until June but Disney and Pixar have released a brand new trailer online to start really building up the hype.

Pixar teased the release of the new full-length trailer on Wednesday, sharing a look at the film's poster, along with the news that the trailer would indeed be dropping on Thursday. Soul is the third Disney film to get a trailer this week, following Black Widow and Jungle Cruise. You can check out the trailer in the tweet or video below:

Everybody has a soul. Joe Gardner is about to find his. Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar's Soul, in theaters June 19. #PixarSoul pic.twitter.com/FFwnbXTC0D — Disney D23 (@DisneyD23) March 12, 2020

Soul stars Jamie Foxx as Joe Gardner, a jazz musician who is forced to put his dreams on hold when he becomes a teacher. After Joe suddenly dies in an accident, his soul is sent to a realm called You Seminar, and his after life begins. Tina Fey plays a character named 22, whom Joe meets in You Seminar, and she doesn't think life on Earth is all it's cracked up to be.

Daveed Diggs, Phylicia Rasha, and Questlove also star in Soul. In addition to directing, Docter wrote the script alongside Mike Jones and Kemp Powers. Renowned musician Jon Batiste will be writing original Jazz music for Soul and the Oscar-winning duo of Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross from Nine Inch Nails will be composing the score. Like Coco, it seems like music will really be at the core of this Pixar outing.

“We talked to a lot of folks that represented religious traditions and cultural traditions and [asked], ‘What do you think a soul is?'” Docter said of his new film. “All of them said ‘vaporous’ and ‘ethereal’ and ‘non-physical.’ We were like, ‘Great! How do we do this?’ We’re used to toys, cars, things that are much more substantial and easily referenced. This was a huge challenge, but I gotta say, I think the team really put some cool stuff together that’s really indicative of those words but also relatable.”

Soul is set to arrive in theaters on June 19th.

