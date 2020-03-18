It's always been a little tough to figure out what's really popular on Netflix, mainly because the streaming service chooses not to release any viewership data. However, that changed a bit with the release of the new Top 10 feature, which keeps a running list of the most popular titles on Netflix and displays them on the home page. Not only is this a great way to check out what other people have been streaming, but it also allows you to stay engaged with other users on social media while everyone is stuck at home. If something is popular on Netflix, people are probably talking about it online.

So what are the most popular movies on Netflix right now? While the main Top 10 list on the site features both movies and TV shows, you can also find a separate Top 10 for both films and television by going to those individual home pages. When you check out the Top 10 Movies list, the results may surprise you a bit

The most-watched movie on Netflix remains Spenser Confidential, which has hovered around the top of this list since it debuted earlier this month. There are a couple of other Netflix originals on the list as well, such as Lost Girls and Go-Karts.

That said, there are also a lot of folks turning on Netflix in order to watch movies about disasters, which is reflective of our current collective experience. Outbreak, 2012, and Aftermath all have spots on the list at the moment.

Take a look at all of the most popular movies on Netflix below!