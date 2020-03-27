Disney+ App Hits 5 Million Downloads in Europe on Launch Day

After a massively successful launch in the United States last year, Disney+ finally made its debut in the U.K. and several other European countries. With they hype for Disney's streaming arrival across the pond already high, and families stuck inside their homes with nothing but streaming services to keep them entertained, Disney+ was poised for a huge opening. That's exactly what happened, as the mobile app was downloaded five million times throughout Europe on its first day.

According to analytics firm App Annie (via Variety), the Disney+ was downloaded 5 million times over the course of its launch day. That's coming from the U.K., Ireland, Austria, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Switzerland. Disney+ was downloaded a total of 10 million times in the United States, its biggest market, on the initial launch day.

While the number of app downloads is certainly high, it doesn't tell the entire story when it comes to the actual number of new subscribers. Downloading the app doesn't mean someone has actually signed up for the service, as many families share an account across multiple devices. Then again, this number doesn't include anyone who signed up for Disney+ on the website or through a device that isn't mobile.

With this successful debut in most European countries, Disney+ continues its strong first year. The service was initially launched in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and The Netherlands. As of February 3rd, just a couple of months after launching in those five markets, Disney+ already had a whopping 28.6 million subscribers. It's also worth noting that Disney+ still has launches set for France and India, the former arriving in just two weeks.

Disney+ has yet to make a massive dent in the competition for a service like Netflix, but it has quickly established itself as a powerful force in the world of streaming.

