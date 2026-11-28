Hollywood and movie are always changing. Like any art form, films evolve, shifting with the advent of new technology and shifts in culture as well as more business-oriented developments, like studio mergers, closures, and more. But not all of the impact and influence is external. Sometimes, it’s the movies themselves that change Hollywood and in big ways at that. Some movies influence Hollywood in ways that change things forever, even if we don’t really think that much about those movies years after their release.

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Here are three such films, all from the 2000s. These three films have had long lasting impact on Hollywood and movies in general. They’re films that we might not really think about that often now and may not have been huge hits when they were released, but their legacy is how movies have never quite been the same since they had their time on the big screen.

3) Memento

If you’re a Christopher Nolan fan, we’re sure you haven’t ever forgotten about Memento, but it’s also not exactly a movie that a lot of people think about. Yet, the reality is that Memento had a major impact in a few very big ways. Released in 2000, the psychological thriller was written and directed by Christopher Nolan relatively early in his career and stars Guy Pearce as Leonard Shelby, a man with anterograde amnesia hunting for his wife’s killer. The film was exciting because it utilized non-linear storytelling, highlighted by clever use of color and black and white sequences. It was received with a great deal of critical acclaim.

So, how did Memento influence Hollywood? The success of the film was proof that a low-budget indie film could actually seriously break through and become a commercial hit. The film was made for between $5 and 9 million and ended up with a box office of over $43 million. The film also got multiple Academy Award nominations, further cementing that small films like it could be a big deal. The biggest Hollywood impact, however, is Nolan himself. Memento propelled his career, that would ultimately lead to Batman Begins, and hugely successful films like Interstellar, Oppenheimer, and most recently The Odyssey. Nolan is now one of the biggest, most revered filmmakers in Hollywood and a good bit of that success traces back to Memento.

2) Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Released in 2004, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow had a star-packed cast, including Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Angelina Jolie, and should have been a much bigger film. Set in a retro-futuristic alt 1939, the film follows ace pilot Joe “Sky Captain” Sullivan and reporter Polly Perkins as they investigate the unusual and mysterious disappearances of multiple top scientists around the globe. The timing on the disappearances is notable because the happen just as giant robots invade New York City. Turns out, a sinister plot is afoot and Sky Captain must save the day. It’s a pretty cool movie, but it did poorly at the box office, making just $57.9 million on a $70 million budget.

Despite the commercial disappointment, however, the film has had a long impact on Hollywood and moviemaking. The film was the first major Hollywood film to be shot entirely on a digital backlot. Soon after, other films followed suit, most notably Zack Snyder’s 300 just two years later in 2006. Now, the digital backlot concept is largely standard, especially when it comes to major superhero films. It’s not a huge exaggeration to say that without Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow, the MCU might not be what it is today, at least not technically.

1) Sunshine

People are finally starting to discover 2007’s Sunshine and that’s a very good thing. It’s a great movie, despite only earning around $32 million on a $40 million budget. The film follows the crew of the spaceship Icarus II in the near future where the Sun is dying. The Icarus II is the second mission as a first Icarus was lost seven years earlier, and the new ship carries with it a huge nuclear bomb they hope will reignite the dying star and safe Earth. The film stars Rose Byrne, Chris Evans, Cillian Murphy, Benedict Wong, and Michelle Yeoh among others and is directed by Danny Boyle and written by Alex Garland.

Sunshine marked a big shift from the space sci-fi movies audiences were more used to seeing in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Prior to the film, movies like Armageddon and even the more horror-tinged Event Horizon were the norm. Instead, Sunshine changed things up by leaning more into science and making sure that things felt authentic. The visuals in the film were incredible as well and combined with the science forward approach opened up for more high-end, prestige feeling sci-fil films, like 2014’s Interstellar, 2015’s The Martian, and most recently, 2026’s Project Hail Mary.

What movies do you feel had impact on Hollywood that have largely gone forgotten? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or on our forum!