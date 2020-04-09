Gerard Butler's Angel Has Fallen Is Now the Most Popular Movie on Netflix

It's becoming pretty clear that Netflix subscribers really have a type when it comes to movies. With every wave of new additions that arrives on the streaming service, it's the action movies that always seem to rise to the top of the charts. A couple of weeks ago, it was Blood Father and Badland, two lesser-known action thrillers from the last few years that found a substantial audience at Netflix. Now, a lot of the attention has shifted to 2019's Angel Has Fallen.

Gerard Butler stars in Angel Has Fallen, which is the third movie in the Fallen action franchise. The whole series has flown under the radar since Olympus Has Fallen kicked it off, but it has done well enough to this point to release a new film every couple of years. Angel Has Fallen just arrived on Netflix this past weekend, and it has already proven itself to be a popular choice amongst streamers.

At the time of writing this article on Thursday afternoon, Angel Has Fallen holds the #1 spot on the Netflix Top 10 movies list, proving to be more popular than any other film on the service right now. On the main Top 10 list, Angel Has Fallen is currently fourth overall, trailing Netflix original shows Tiger King, Ozark, and The Big Show Show.

Whether it's the appeal of Gerard Butler, the thrills of an action movie, or just the fact that it's the third installment in a franchise, Angel Has Fallen is crushing it on Netflix. Here are the other movies that follow it in the current Top 10: