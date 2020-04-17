Johnny Depp Joins Instagram With a New Video for Fans

During these uncertain times we can always count on the celebs to be extra weird in an attempt to reassure the masses. So in a surprising turn, none other than Johnny Depp has emerged with a message for fans and followers around the world. Marking his social media debut, Depp used his account to post an 8+ minute video full of well wishes and encouragement to people looking for guidance and hope while we're all in quarantine.

"Hello to everyone," Depp starts in the video. "This is my first experience within the world of social media. I've never done any of this before. I don't think I've really ever felt any particular reason to until now. Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and enormous damage to people's lives. People are ill and without care. People are getting sick and fighting for breath. People are dying at frighteningly high rates. Many are unable to provide for their children and their families as a result of this hideous global pandemic."

Depp went on to encourage people to use their time at homes to be creative, noting a personal motto he adopted when his children were growing up and would tell him they were bored, "You're not allowed to be bored."

"I know for the moment if feels like both of our hands are tied behind our backs, and to some degree they are," Depp added. "But our minds are unbound and our hearts are not chained and we can care, and through caring we will help each other and we will prevail. Caring is as close as the eye can see, it's right in front of you at all times if you just have a look."

Depp concluded his video by revealing he's recorded a cover of John Lennon's "Isolation" with guitarist Jeff Beck, which you can listen to by clicking here. The actor went on to further tease more posts on his account in the future, saying: "Thanks very much, I reckon there's more to come. So I'll see you down the road. Until then, stay well, stay well." You can watch the full video of Depp from his Instagram account below along with the fan reaction to his social media debut.

View this post on Instagram Collaboration with my dear friend @jeffbeckofficial . Link in Bio A post shared by Johnny Depp (@johnnydepp) on Apr 16, 2020 at 11:05am PDT

(Cover photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)