Sean Gunn Breaks Silence on Playing the DCU's Maxwell Lord

Sean Gunn has some solid job security for the foreseeable future. The Gilmore Girls alumnus already has three roles in the DC Universe, serving as the voice to both Weasel and GI Robot in DC Studios' Creature Commandos. On top of that, trade reports previously suggested the actor would be playing the DC Universe's Maxwell Lord, a casting seemingly confirmed by Gunn himself in a recent interview.

"The other one you mentioned — who I'm not sure I can still technically mention publicly, even though obviously the word is out — all I can say is that character is a little bit more grounded in being," Gunn said in a chat with ScreenRant. "A lot more grounded, obviously, as a human being. And so that's a character that I'll tackle in a more traditional way."

Gunn touched on the other two roles he's playing in the DCU as well, saying he's "well-equipped" to be juggling multiple characters at any given time.

"And even me, as a very character actor, I've done so many different weird types of things. So it's like, in addition to those three characters that you mentioned, I have three different independent movies that I'm doing, starting next week and doing over the course of the next few months. So there's a whole bunch of characters that I'm trying to navigate, all of them," Gunn added.

He then compared Weasel and GI Robot, saying the former is nearly all physical acting while the latter is heavily dependent on his voice.

"But for DC in particular, one of the things that makes it easy is that the Creature Commando's characters are so, well right now they're animated for Creature Commandos, but even if they were live action, like we've seen with Weasel, there's still CG, they'd be CG characters," he continued. "GI Robot is also obviously a robot. Weasel, yes, he grunts and things, but it's mostly about the movement. GI is almost completely about the voice. So they're a little bit different from one another. And they're in the kind of far-flung reaches of the character spectrum of the universe."

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025.

