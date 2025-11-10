Criterion Collection 4K Blu-rays Are 50% Off Through Black Friday 2025

The final big sale on Criterion Collection Blu-rays for 2025 is live now, with a 50% discount on hundreds of iconic films that are worthy of the Criterion treatment. Even the new Wes Anderson 4K Blu-ray box set is one of them, down to an all-time low of $249.98, which is 50% off the original $500 list price. Another major standout is the inclusion of the brand new 4K Blu-ray release of Nightmare Alley ($29.98), the 2021 neo-noir psychological thriller from Guillermo del Toro that’s an adaptation of the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham and a remake of the 1947 film.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Criterion Collection Fall Sale / 50% Off All Blu-rays and Box Sets shop on Amazon Shop at B&N

You’ll also find deals on films from icons like David Lynch, Akira Kurosawa, Martin Scorsese, Stanley Kubrick and much, much more. You can browse through the entire collection of Criterion Collection 50% off deals here at Barnes & Noble and here on Amazon. The sale runs through December 7th, so this is definitely as good as it’s going to get for Black Friday / Cyber Monday.

As noted, the brand new Criterion Collection The Wes Anderson Archive: Ten Films, Twenty-Five Years box set is part of a big Criteron sale for the first time, and it includes 4K restorations created under the supervision of Anderson himself. He clearly had a hand in designing the packaging, which comes complete with ten illustrated books that are presented in a deluxe clothbound edition. You’ll also find over 25-hours of special features on 10 of the 20 discs in the set. You can order it here on Amazon for $249.98 while the sale lasts. A full breakdown of the contents can be found below.

The Wes Anderson Archive: Ten Films, Twenty-Five Years The Criterion Collection 4K UHD Blu-ray Box Set order on Amazon Order at B&N