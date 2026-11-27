It’s been 18 years since Hancock opened in theaters, with the Will Smith-starring superhero movie offering audiences a bit of a fresh take on the genre with Smith’s Superman-esque character having some serious flaws and his story some surprising turns. A sequel has long been teased, but now, director Peter Berg just gave the biggest update yet on that project — and not only is it one that sounds promising, but Smith himself is on board to return if they can get the universe to “line up”.

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Speaking with Variety, Berg said that Smith has sent him a script for Hancock 2 and that not only is the script great, but he is also very on board to make it. Berg also said that, should the sequel end up happening, it would be a very special film.

“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say it or not, but Will sent me an incredibly funny, great script for Hancock 2,” Berg said. “I would do it. The Universe has to line up.”

“I think the time is right for Will to do that role, and for many reasons,” he added. “I think Will Smith is a really good human being and a very, very talented human being and just like me and I would guess you, not a flawless human being. I’m flawed. I’ve made some mistakes, and I’ll probably make some more. But I love Will Smith, and I always will. And I know a lot of other people do, too. So, if this ever happens, it would be, I think, a really special film.”

Hancock Was a Redemption Story, Which Could Make Hancock 2 Particularly Interesting

Berg’s comments about it being the right time for Smith to do the Hancock sequel is interesting and it actually makes a great deal of sense if you step back and look at Smith’s professional life. As many people will recall, there was the incident at the 2022 Academy Awards where Smith slapped Chris Rock on stage. This led to Smith receiving a decade-long ban from Academy events and certainly impacted his reputation and perception with audiences. Given that the plot of the first Hancock movie involved a bitter anti-hero whose reputation with the public was soured by the property and personal damage created by his heroic attempts and saw Hancock redeem himself.

While Smith isn’t necessarily having to win people over after property damage in the furtherance of superheroing, the idea of picking up the story of a character working to redeem himself would go a long way in reminding audiences who he is beyond that infamous Oscars moment. More than that, Hancock was a very successful and popular movie. The film made $629.4 million at the box office on a budget of $150 million and landed as the fourth-highest grossing film of 2008. It’s a film that people genuinely enjoyed and wanted more of — it frequently is noted by fans that the film made for a great first chapter of a trilogy at the time. There’s something to be said about making your comeback not only a story well-suited to the situation, but one that brings back a much-loved character and continues his story as well.

Now it’s your turn to weigh in: do you want that Hancock sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or hit us up on the forum.