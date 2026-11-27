Rick Moranis added an uncredited directing gig to his incredible run of movies in the 1980s. Forty years after the release of Little Shop of Horrors, the actor has revealed that he spent some time behind the camera on the musical horror comedy. Director Frank Oz had recently welcomed a child and wanted to spend some time with his family. Unfortunately, the technically ambitious production was already running behind schedule. Moranis stepped in for Oz, inadvertently making the director look bad in the process.

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In a rare interview with Empire celebrating the movie’s 40th anniversary, Moranis explained that he had the luxury of shooting material that didn’t involve the movie’s famously elaborate man-eating plant. Oz was regularly spending entire days on just a handful of camera setups because of the technical demands of bringing Audrey II to life. Without having to contend with the enormous puppet, Moranis was able to get through considerably more material. The actor managed to get through between 12 and 14 setups while filling in for the director. Apparently, Oz still gives Moranis a hard time about how productive he was during his brief stint directing the movie. Directing wasn’t the only skill Moranis had to put to use on Little Shop of Horrors. While the actor was already an accomplished comedic performer, he was determined to do his own singing in the adaptation of Howard Ashman and Alan Menken’s stage musical.

Little Shop of Horrors Required Some Unconventional Acting From Rick Moranis

Few directors in Hollywood were better equipped to tackle the technical challenges of Little Shop of Horrors than Oz. The longtime collaborator of Jim Henson had already co-directed The Dark Crystal, directed The Muppets Take Manhattan, and brought Yoda to life in two Star Wars movies. Even with his considerable experience as a puppeteer, getting Audrey II to convincingly perform musical numbers proved to be a challenge.

The larger versions of Audrey II couldn’t move fast enough to keep up with the vocals provided by the Four Tops’ Levi Stubbs. Oz compensated by filming the puppet at a lower frame rate, allowing its movements to be sped up when the footage was projected at a standard frame rate. Unfortunately for Moranis, that meant the actor had to sing and move in slow motion whenever he shared the frame with Audrey II during those musical numbers. Even something as simple as walking required Moranis to rethink how he was using his body.

The production would face an entirely different challenge when test audiences rejected the movie’s original ending. Oz had remained relatively faithful to the stage musical, which saw Seymour and Audrey, Ellen Greene, meet their demise before Audrey II and its offspring took over the world. Audiences had grown so attached to Moranis and Greene over the course of the movie that they weren’t particularly receptive to watching the pair get eaten. Oz ultimately gave audiences the happy ending they wanted, though fans can now watch the movie with its original ending restored.

Oz would reunite with Moranis just four years later for My Blue Heaven, a comedy that afforded the director the luxury of working with Moranis and Steve Martin without having to accommodate an enormous puppet. As much as Oz might still give Moranis grief about his productivity behind the camera on Little Shop of Horrors, he clearly enjoyed having him in front of it. Audiences will finally get to see Moranis back on the big screen in 2027 when he reprises his role as Dark Helmet in Spaceballs 2. What other Rick Moranis character would you love to see the actor revisit? Let us know in the comments!