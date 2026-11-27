Dune has the potential to sit among the greatest movie trilogies of all time, but it all depends on how Dune: Part Three brings the story to an end. Director Denis Villeneuve is returning for the third film, and with it, he will have successfully adapted the events of both Frank Herbert’s original Dune (1965) novel and the sequel book, Dune: Messiah (1969.

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However, Villeneuve has made no secret of the fact that he has approached Dune from a different angle than Herbert took with his novels. After all, modern times call for modern themes and updates to keep the story relevant to modern audiences; Villeneuve has highlighted some aspects of Dune‘s world, lore, and story, while shaving off entire other chunks of Herbert’s narrative. It seems to have worked: the two Dune movies, combined, have earned over a billion dollars and eight wins at the Oscars.

Dune 3 will also be making some major changes to the original text of Dune: Messiah, and Villeneueve is speaking up about some of them in a new interview.

Dune 3 Director On One Big Change That Was Already Made to Dune: Messiah

Warner Bros. Pictures

In a new interview with TIME, Denis Villeneuve explained that the biggest change he made to the original text was with Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Chalamet) love interest, the Fremen warrior Chani (Zendaya). After barely appearing in the first Dune (2021), Chani becomes one of the lead characters of Dune: Part Two. To update the original story and character, Villeneuve re-imagined Chani as someone who is far more skeptical and vocally critical of a foreigner from another world being crowned messiah of the Fremen people.

“It all started with the adaptation for Dune: Part Two. I was facing the challenge of trying to embrace Herbert’s idea to create a story that would be a warning, not a celebration. At the end of the first book, Paul wins the battle, marries a princess, still gets Chani, and becomes emperor. When you read the book, you’re like, ‘This is a celebration of a hero,’” Villeneuve explained. “I had the idea to make Chani more of a critic regarding the idea of religious colonization. It’s not in the book, the idea that the older generations are contaminated by the beliefs of the Bene Gesserit, by the colonialist religious poison. And the new generation doesn’t believe in the messiah. They want Fremen to be freed by the Fremen themselves. I thought it was a dynamic idea, Chani being the representation of this.”

Timothée Chalamet & Zendaya in Dune: Part Three / Warner Bros. pictures

In the first book, Chani starts as a warrior but quickly becomes a tragic, subjugated shell of herself. She and Paul lose a child, which is a major reason Paul takes the Water of Life that finally unlocks his full powers – and violent ambition. In Dune: Messiah, Chani is kept as Paul’s “concubine,” while she and Princess Irulan fight a battle through competing doses of poison and spice as Chani tries to secure her place by birthing Paul’s heirs, and does so at the cost of her life. If you’ve seen the trailers for Dune: Part Three, you know that while certain story elements (like Chani birthing and raising Paul’s children) may be retained, Denis Villeneuve is going a different route with his themes and Chani’s arc – in many ways making her the protagonist battling Paul, who has become the antagonist of the story (you either die a hero, or…).

“In the third movie, Chani is still a critic of the choices Paul has made. She believes the Fremen should free themselves. She doesn’t want to harm Paul, but she does want to harm his regime,” the Villeneuve revealed. “I would have loved to have taken Frank Herbert for a coffee about these ideas because I think he could have liked them. In his book, Chani is there to give Paul foot massages. It’s a character that has not a lot of firepower.”

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The trailers for Dune: Part Three have teased that the emotional climax of the film will be Paul having to confront Chani and reconcile how everything he’s done as a warlord has also made him fail his true love as a man. What Villeneuve doesn’t reveal is whether or not Chani gets any kind of happier ending (or at least justice) than she does in the books.

We’ll find out when Dune: Part Three is in theaters on Decemmber 18th.