The role of Mystique in the X-Men movies has never been a physically comfortable one, either for Rebecca Romijn or Jennifer Lawrence, often relying on full-body makeup. For her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, however, it’s been made a little easier. Bryan Singer’s initial X-Men pointedly avoided a comic-book look, even explicitly mocking the idea of yellow spandex, and as such Mystique was depicted as a fully nude blue mutant, relying on judicious patches and lots of paint for Romijn. Lawrence’s prequel take initially utilized the same look, but gradually added clothes to the point of having a full uniform by Dark Phoenix. Even with that, she never wants to do it again.

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In comics, and the popular ’90s arcade game, Mystique typically wears a white costume, and Doomsday has made that happen onscreen. Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Romijn said, “They now wanna make all these characters much more comic-book accurate, which I can appreciate,” noting her new outfit. It took a lot of stress off her plate, as she says it “cut down on time in the prosthetics chair. A lot of the things that I dealt with in the first three movies I didn’t have to deal with on this.”

Avengers: Doomsday Makes It Easier to Be Blue

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Romijn isn’t the only one who finds the mutant makeup easier — Alan Cumming, who plays Nightcrawler, has also noted that thanks to more streamlined procedures, he’s had to deal with far less physical discomfort as well. To the extent that the X-Men are metaphors for minority discrimination, Mystique in the movies has always been depicted as someone who could “pass” as a regular human, but feels she shouldn’t have to. Making her a nudist as well took this point to an extreme, though it also made sense that a constant shape-shifter would have an easier time simulating clothes than changing them all the time.

Back in 2000, every comics conceit in a movie needed a real-world explanation (or so studio executives assumed); at this point, we’re all all-in on a superhero universe, and can deal with the idea that she likes clothes, simulated or otherwise. Comics fans will note that in the teaser posters, Mystique’s outfit covers more skin that it often does on the page, eliminating as many areas to be painted as possible.

In the years since Romijn’s initial X-Men run, James Cameron made near-naked blue characters a thing that needed no body paint on actors whatsoever, but making a Na’vi is extremely expensive, and the kind of thing movies only tend to do if a character cannot be portrayed realistically and feasibly by a human in costume, like The Thing with his rock skin, or Hulk with his size changes.

Actors had to suffer for this in the past, but with improvements in makeup technology, there’s no reason they should have to. Like Mystique, in-storyline, sometimes forcing herself to hold elaborate appearances that help her pass, Romijn shouldn’t have to put up with uncomfortable gear if there are easier, more tolerable ways to do things.

Do you prefer a more comic-accurate Mystique? Some other variant? Shift into comments and let us know the shape of your thoughts.