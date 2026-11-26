If you’re looking for the best decade for superhero movies, the 2010s feel like the peak. The MCU was firing on all cylinders, animated superhero projects were better than ever, DC delivered some legitimate classics, and some of the deeper-cut comics like Kick-Ass and Kingsman were brought to life. However, the 2000s were the most important era for the genre. In the decades prior, we really only had memorable films surrounding Batman and Superman, and even those characters received lackluster sequels. It was difficult to take superhero movies seriously, but that began to change in a major way when the 2000s rolled around.

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Following the underrated success of Blade in 1998, the 2000s started with even bigger hits in X-Men and Spider-Man. That started a slew of superhero movies that included some totally original and outstanding ideas, reboots for both Batman and Superman, and the beginning of long-running franchises that changed the face of the superhero genre. I have now seen these classics over and over in the years since their release, but it would be incredible to experience them for the first time again. That includes the best X-Men sequel, which is even more crucial to remember heading into Avengers: Doomsday.

5) Iron Man

The entire Marvel Cinematic Universe doesn’t happen if Iron Man doesn’t succeed in 2008. The film was a risk at the time, centering on someone who wasn’t an “A-list” Marvel hero and led by an actor who was controversial. However, Robert Downey Jr. delivered a rockstar performance that turned his career around and launched the highest-grossing film franchise in Hollywood history. The first time watching Iron Man was interesting because for most of the runtime, it felt like a good, but standard superhero flick.

You’re completely captivated by Downey Jr., though, and it’s hard to match what it felt like to watch an iconic star and character rise to prominence. The experience gets taken to the next level right at the end when Tony Stark reveals his true identity to the masses. That wasn’t something I was used to in superhero movies and helped Iron Man stand out. Seeing the birth of the MCU for the first time again would be beautiful.

4) X2

The greatest sequel in the history of X-Men movies was the very first, which is 2003’s X2: X-Men United. The first installment in the franchise remains a fun ride but getting to see this follow-up take everything that worked there and turn it up a notch was incredible. It starts right from the opening scene, where Nightcrawler gets introduced as he uses his stunning mutant ability to infiltrate the White House. As soon as that scene was over, you knew you were witnessing something special.

X2 also featured the Brotherhood of Mutants tentatively teaming up with the X-Men to turn back the threat of William Stryker’s plan, which was a sight to behold. From the always masterful interplay between Professor X and Magneto to Wolverine fighting Deathstrike to Jean Grey’s emotional sacrifice, nearly everything about X2 worked. It’s easy to be jealous of the people who are seeing it for the first time before the characters return in Avengers: Doomsday.

3) The Incredibles

Image Courtesy of Pixar

After the success of films like Spider-Man and X-Men, Brad Bird and Pixar released their very own completely original superhero movie. That was a bold risk, as the genre was popular but not to the level it is today and doing something without established comic book characters could’ve proven to be a mistake. The end result was 2004’s The Incredibles, which was a massive hit that grossed over $600 million at the worldwide box office.

With no prior knowledge of Mr. Incredible, Elastigirl, or any of the other characters, going into The Incredibles meant you had to pay close attention throughout the movie. The way the filmmakers made us care about this entire new group of characters was expertly done. The Incredibles remains one of Pixar’s best movies and the long-awaited sequel from 2018 was another rousing success. Just getting to experience something original again that worked so well is a perfect way to spend your time.

2) Spider-Man 2

The most popular superhero in the world is pretty easily Spider-Man. To date, we have had so many iterations of the web-slinger to love, from multiple live-action versions to fantastic animated takes to some of the best modern video games. Even through all of those projects, so many people still widely consider 2004’s Spider-Man 2 to be the greatest movie ever released starring the titular character and for good reason.

Tobey Maguire delivers his best performance as Peter Parker, Alfred Molina is game as Otto Octavius (which is why both were brought back for Spider-Man: No Way Home), and Sam Raimi does some of his best work as a director in this classic. I would love nothing more than to get the chance to see Spider-Man battle Doc Ock on the train tracks and then stop the train in one of the most perfect superhero moments ever depicted. Spider-Man 2 is a truly special film.

1) The Dark Knight

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

As noted, superhero movies broke out in a big way during the 2000s, but it wasn’t until 2008 that The Dark Knight took things to the next level. A sequel to Batman Begins, this Christopher Nolan sequel expanded on what worked in that film in every single way. Christian Bale’s Batman was again strong, but it was Heath Ledger’s Joker that stole the show, earning the actor a posthumous Academy Award win for Best Supporting Actor.

The Dark Knight became the first superhero movie to gross $1 billion and receive Best Picture consideration at the Oscars. It made people understand how great the genre could be. Watching that unfold, from Ledger’s performance to Aaron Eckhart’s effort in bringing Two-Face to life and everything in between, was one of those things you had to be there for to grasp why it was such a big deal. It also would be great to see Nolan’s first true blockbuster come to life for the first time.

Are there other superhero movies from the 2000s you’d like to see again for the first time? Discuss it in the comments!