This is the Best Star Wars Background Character (And It’s Not Even Close)

One of the most beloved aspects of the Star Wars universe is how every corner of this universe is crammed with fun-looking aliens. That Mos Eisley Cantina scene from Star Wars in 1977 perfectly established how any crowd sequence in this franchise could feature tons of fleetingly-seen critters that dazzle the imagination. This phenomenon has been fervently carried over into modern media extensions of the Star Wars saga. Just look at how moments in Andor Season 2 focusing on Saw Gerrera’s hideout contain instantly memorable though briefly seen aliens.

However, across this franchise’s many manifestations, there is one background character that reigns supreme over all others. He’s not the only memorable background alien in the entire saga, but darn it if he isn’t the most enjoyable and iconic cosmic being viewers only see for a few seconds. The likes of even Han Solo and Darth Vader get a serious run for their money as the greatest Star Wars characters period when it comes to the delights of Max Rebo.

What Makes Max Rebo So Wonderful?

Briefly seen in Return of the Jedi performing in Jabba the Hutt’s palace (and laughing with Jabba and other criminal aliens when Han first gets out of carbonite), the musician alien Max Rebo doesn’t have a major role in the Star Wars movies. When he finally reappeared in The Book of Boba Fett nearly four decades later, he also didn’t have much to do (though he did finally get his first name dropped in live-action). However, that’s already part of the character’s charm. Max Rebo’s presence in Star Wars media is so minimal that you immediately want to know more.

After all, how could you not adore Rebo from the moment he’s seen on screen? For one thing, he’s got a striking bright blue hue that makes him stand out from other original trilogy background aliens. The Star Wars universe was established with a profoundly lived-in aesthetic that meant aliens like Greedo or Jabba the Hutt appeared with naturally subdued hues suggesting years of wear and tear. Max Rebo, meanwhile, immediately catches the eye with his vividly pronounced blue skin. He’s a brightly colored anomaly in a sea of grimy slimeballs inhabiting Jabba’s palace.

It’s also so cute how he’s just a blue elephant with what looks like a trunk and floppy ears. Drawing on an innately endearing real-world animal like an elephant to create an amiable alien design might constitute “cheating” under other circumstances. However, Max Rebo’s so fun-looking that it’s entirely forgivable. Going in this direction lends amusing other visual touches to the character, like how his mouth is concealed and his “trunk” can adorably flap in excitement. Building off the joyful external qualities of elephants helps cement Max Rebo as having one of the most enthralling designs of the many Star Wars background aliens.

Max Rebo’s Love For Music is Irresistible

What really makes Max Rebo such a joyful background character, though, is his clear passion in life. Most of the fleetingly-seen aliens in the Star Wars saga are busy either being bounty hunters or fighting in galactic wars. When their screentime ends, they go back to lives of violence. Rebo, meanwhile, is a musician. Just look at how he’s rocking out on the Star Wars equivalent of a piano in his final Return of the Jedi shot. Music clearly runs through every inch of Rebo’s veins. This guy’s an artist, a strikingly different life purpose compared to most Star Wars characters.

What must it be like to make a living as a musician in a universe where Palpatine and the Zillo Beast exist? Max Rebo’s occupation alone makes the mind reel at what kind of fun exploits he and his fellow bandmates Sy Snootles and Droopy McCool must get into. It’s not enough that Rebo is already coated in such a bright pleasing color and has such an adorable design. He’s also got a job that makes him instantly a rare breed in the history of Star Wars media.

Even the character’s tactility, stemming from being brought to life as a puppet, speaks to why Max Rebo’s a legend. The characters swaying as he bangs away on his instrument (among other external gestures) look so much more endearing when brought to life through an on-set performer. It’s also fun that a critter as cute as Rebo looks like something you could reach out and touch with ease. Granted, there are many charming background Star Wars aliens drawing power from the magic of practical effects and sharp design inspired by real-life animals. However, Rebo takes these and other elements and coalesces them into a critter far exceeding all other fleetingly seen aliens in this franchise. Long live Max Rebo, an iconic musician and Star Wars legend.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi is now streaming on Disney+.