In terms of entertainment, the 1990s were truly a golden era across multiple genres and formats, but it’s especially true for fantasy films. The decade gave audiences an absolute wealth of fascinating, creative, and unique stories that ranged everything from big budget blockbusters with incredible effects to smaller, quirkier movies that found their people on VHS rental shelves or on random Saturday afternoon cable broadcast. Some of those movies have gone on to become all time classics that appeal to not just the kids who enjoyed them back in the day, but to new generations as well, think films like Hocus Pocus and Hook.

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But then there are the cult fantasy movies from the ‘90s that millennials remember and typically pretty fondly, that literally no one else cares about. These are the movies that were just weird enough or cheesy enough or that we saw on television enough that they’re carved into our memories. They’re the ultimate in nostalgia — and they deserve their time to shine. Here are three of them, including one that is surprisingly controversial because everyone remembers it wrong.

3) Drop Dead Fred

How 1991’s Drop Dead Fred isn’t more of an iconic movie that everyone knows and loves is honestly beyond me — Carrie Fisher is one of the movie’s stars, for goodness sake! The film, directed by Ate de Jong, also stars Phoebe Cates, Rick Mayall, Marsha Mason, and Tim Matheson and centers around a young woman (Cates) who is dealing with a lot of life setbacks that puts her in a pretty low place. It’s at this point that her childhood imaginary friend Drop Dead Fred (Mayall) returns to help. Chaos ensues.

The movie didn’t do well with critics and it wasn’t much of a box office hit, but it’s very charming. There is something just delightful about Elizabeth reuniting with her imaginary friend and finding her real self in the process. Not only does the movie beautifully reinforce the idea that you can grow up and heal and be stronger for it, but it’s fun. Oh, and bonus, a good chunk of the movie was filmed at Prince’s Paisley Park Studios.

2) The Pagemaster

This is a hill I will absolutely die on and it is that if you were a kid in the 1990s, you absolutely knew, loved, and still treasure The Pagemaster — and if you really loved The Pagemaster, you probably still love books and reading now. Released in 1994 starred Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin as Richard Tyler, a kid who is scared of literally everything. That includes storms so when a storm blows up, Richard seeks shelter in a library. Now, this ends up not being an ordinary library and he encounters the Pagemaster who takes him into an animated world where he has to battle through the literary classics to make it home.

Folks, The Pagemaster is so cool. Sure, the animation maybe isn’t great, but the idea of a scared kind learning to find his bravery by battling literary characters in an enchanted library rules. It gets even better when you realize who the voices of those literary characters and genres (who are also personified) are. Whoopi Goldberg is Fantasy, Frank Welker is Horror, and there’s even some serious Star Trek cred here with Leonard Nimoy as Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde and Sir Patrick Stewart as Adventure. This movie is so beloved by millennials that it could practically be a test to see if you are part of the generation — but even if you aren’t, do yourself a favor and check it out. It’s a real treat.

1) Kazaam

Okay, so everyone always thinks that Sinbad played a genie named Shazaam in a movie also named Shazaam but no such movie or role every existed. This is probably the most infamous version of the Mandela effect and there are indeed people who remain absolutely insistent that this movie exists. What is much, much more likely is that people are thinking of a ‘90s fantasy movie that every millennial knows and no one else cares about — other than to get the details wrong. That would be Kazaam. Released in 1996, Kazaam is a musical fantasy comedy that starred Shaquille O’Neal as Kazaam, a 5000-year-old genie who pops out of magic boombox to give a 12-year-old boy three wishes. As you can guess, there are some standard genie and wish granting hijinks.

What makes Kazaam memorable for millennials, however, might just be the emotional trauma it inflicted — which if we’re being honest isn’t that unusual for 1990s movies. Be nice to millennials, our entertainment is half the reason we need therapy. Near the end of Kazaam, Max (the kid getting the wishes) is killed when an adult shoves him down an elevator shaft. A heartbroken Kazaam wishes he could have granted Max’s final wish. That selflessness and heartfelt moment transforms Kazaam. He goes from genie to full on Djinn and his wish is granted. Max comes back to life. I told you: emotional damage. But worth it.