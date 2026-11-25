Christopher Nolan has become renowned as one of the best directors working in Hollywood, and along with his work on movies like Oppenheimer, the Dark Knight Trilogy, and his epic take on The Odyssey, Nolan has made some of the most narratively mind-bending movies of the last three decades. All the way back in 2000, long before he would receive his first Oscar or be granted $250 million budgets, the director make his first major impact on the industry with a movie with a fractured story that really made audiences pay attention to what was happening on screen. That movie was Memento, starring Guy Pearce as a man with memory loss, who attempts to piece together a sequence of events to uncover the mystery of how he ended up in the position he is in when viewers first join his story. For those who have not seen the movie, or simply want to revisit it, if you are a Netflix subscriber your time to do so is running out as the movie leaves the platform on December 1.

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Memento centers on Leonard Shelby, who suffers from anterograde amnesia after an attack that led to the death of his wife. His memories of the life he had before the attack are intact, but new memories only stay with him for a short time before he forgets them. On a quest for vengeance against his wife’s killer, Leonard builds a map of Polaroids, notes and body tattoos to help him piece together the events that he can no longer remember and finally get his revenge. While this could sound like a regular film with a simple storyline of a wronged man on a road to ruin, Nolan’s genius move is to tell the story across two timelines in a piece of fractured storytelling that puts viewers into the life of Leonard and his distorted memories.

Memento Plays Out in a Unique Piece of Filmmaking

Many years after making Memento, Christopher Nolan would completely baffle audiences with his reality-twisting Inception, but the same kind of highly detailed direction and plotting was all there way back in his first big hit. Memento breaks the story of Leonard into two distinctive timelines; one in black and white showing Leonard taking a phone call in motel room and one in color, told in stages in reverse chronological order that slowly piece together the mystery of the film in the same way Leonard recalls them. The movie concludes with the two timelines converging in a final revelation and bringing to a conclusion one of the most riveting and accomplished movies of Nolan’s career despite his subsequent huge successes.

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The movie was made for just $9 million and easily became a hit with a $48 million box office return. As well as being hailed as a masterpiece in storytelling by both critics and audiences (with Rotten Tomatoes scores of 93% and 94% respectively), the film also received Academy Awards nods for Best Original Screenplay and Best Editing, the latter of these really being what made the movie what it is. It also established a blueprint that Nolan would utilize frequently in his movies, with fractured storytelling, manipulation of time, and emotional-driven lead protagonists playing a part in many movies such as Tenet, Dunkirk, and, of course, Inception. However, it is hard to imagine any of those movies without Memento. For anyone who has not seen the film, it is certainly worth seeking out on Netflix before the end of the month, and while it may not get you in the Christmas mood, you will get a movie a that is hard to forget.

Is Memento still one of Christopher Nolan’s best movies? Let us know what you think in the comments.