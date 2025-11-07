MCU’s Fantastic Four Movie Gives Sue Storm Her Own Version of an Iconic Endgame Fight

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will be chasing Avengers: Endgame‘s tail for as long as it lives. The fourth Avengers movie tugs at the heartstrings by bringing Earth’s Mightiest Heroes back together for one last ride. Captain America and Iron Man bury the hatchet and are happy to do it, while Hawkeye and Black Widow get one final emotional moment together that features them both putting their lives on the line to save the other. Of course, it all builds to Tony Stark’s sacrifice when he uses the Nano Gauntlet to wipe out Thanos and his army. Endgame is everything the world wants in a swan song, but it doesn’t get enough credit in another department.

Since Avengers: Infinity War has to set the table for its sequel, it features plenty of action. The opening few minutes of the movie unleash the Hulk, and the last few see the Avengers throw everything they have at the Mad Titan. However, Endgame also has its fair share of great fight scenes. In fact, the MCU’s latest movie, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, goes out of its way to recreate one of them, just when it looks like the titular team is down for the count.

Avengers: Endgame Unleashes Its Most Powerful Character on Its Big Bad

Every hero that appears in Endgame has a score to settle with Thanos. After all, he wipes out half of life in the universe for five years. Wanda Maximoff gets to cut to the front of the line, though, because her beef runs extra deep. In Infinity War, she is staunchly against the idea of killing Vision to keep the Mind Stone out of the Mad Titan’s hands, pushing everyone to find an alternative solution. Shuri offers to help and does everything she can, but time runs out, forcing a choice. Wanda is the one to make it, killing her beloved and stopping the Mad Titan’s mission dead in its tracks. Well, at least for a few moments, because Thanos uses the Time Stone to reverse time and gets what he wants. A few moments later, Wanda turns to dust while holding Vision’s body.

Being on ice means that Wanda doesn’t play a significant role in Endgame. All of her allies work together to get her and everyone else who got dusted back, and they do a marvelous job. But Wanda isn’t looking for people to hug when she returns, as she knows that Vision is gone for good. As the fighting starts, she sets her sights on Thanos, wanting to get revenge. She doesn’t even care that she’s not fighting the same version of the villain she battled in Infinity War. Not having the Infinity Gauntlet means Thanos is at a disadvantage, and he loses his grasp on the situation rather quickly. At least he has his army to help turn the tide, because another MCU villain isn’t so lucky.

Sue Storm Channels Her Inner Scarlet Witch in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

While there are no Infinity Stones or time travel in First Steps, the stakes are still very high. Silver Surfer travels to Earth pretty early in the film and warns about the arrival of her master, Galactus, who spends his free time devouring planets. As if that isn’t bad enough, he requests that Reed Richards and Sue Storm hand over their unborn child, whom he believes wields the Power Cosmics. That’s a hard pass for the Fantastic Four, so they return to Earth and prepare to fight.

The initial plan is to move the Earth using teleportation technology developed by Reed, but the Silver Surfer shuts that down. In a last-ditch effort, the Fantastic Four lure Galactus to the final portal and try to force him through it. While no one is initially up for the task, Sue doesn’t want to watch anyone she loves die. She pushes herself to her limit, sending Galactus packing at the cost of her life. However, Sue’s son doesn’t want to live without his mom for five years, let alone a lifetime, so he uses her immense powers to bring her back to life. It’s a shame that Wanda is dead because conversations between her and Sue would’ve been legendary.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is streaming on Disney+.

