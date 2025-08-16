10 DC Heroes That Could Have Beaten Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may never face a challenge like Thanos again. After watching his people suffer on Titan, the villain vows never to let something like that happen again and begins tracking down the Infinity Stones. The task seems simple enough at first, so Thanos sends out lackeys like Loki and Ronan the Accuser to do his dirty work. However, they fail spectacularly, forcing the Mad Titan to get up out of his throne and take matters into his own hands. Once the gloves are off and the Infinity Gauntlet is on, the MCU’s heroes can do nothing but fight to survive as Thanos gets closer to his goal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

By the end of Avengers: Infinity War, all the pieces are in place for the villain, so he wipes out half of existence with the snap of his fingers. He’s lucky he wasn’t in another comic book universe, though, because he wouldn’t have been as successful. Here are 10 DC heroes that could have beaten Thanos in Infinity War.

1) Superman

The character who does the most damage to Thanos in the third Avengers film is Thor, who nearly kills the villain with Stormbreaker. Well, Superman doesn’t need a giant axe to prove his strength, as he can punch the Mad Titan until the villain’s purple face turns blue. With the Man of Steel also having super speed, Thanos isn’t going to be able to get his hands on one of the Infinity Stones, let alone six.

2) Batman

While the Dark Knight isn’t going to be able to beat Thanos in a fist fight, he’s surely going to be able to outwit him. When Batman learns about the threat to the universe, he’s going to find a way to lock up all of the Infinity Stones. After all, he has a contingency plan for Superman, so taking care of the Mad Titan is going to be a walk in the park.

3) Wonder Woman

There is one hero that the evil gods of the DC Universe hate to see coming: Wonder Woman. In addition to her impressive strength and combat skills, Diana Prince has an edge to her that most heroes in the MCU don’t. Wonder Woman will think Thanos’ plan is foolish and do everything in her power to ensure that he doesn’t ever get the chance to snap.

4) Doctor Fate

Doctor Strange gives Thanos trouble on Titan in Infinity War, but he throws in the towel because he only sees one path to victory. Doctor Fate isn’t going to hand over the Time Stone or anything else to the villain because his master, Nabu, rarely shows mercy. Fate will conjure up a spell that makes what Strange did to Dormammu look like child’s play.

5) Shazam

Unlike some of the other characters on this list, Shazam doesn’t embrace his dark side because, well, he’s a kid. Billy Batson isn’t going to let a deranged maniac destroy his home, though, so he’ll lean on his magic to lead him to victory. Since Shazam can go toe-to-toe with Superman, Thanos isn’t going to want to underestimate his opponent despite his immature attitude.

6) Supergirl

In some iterations of the DC Universe, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, is stronger than her cousin, Superman. She’s also a lot meaner, and as her run-ins with heavyweights like Darkseid prove, she’s not going to go easy on anyone. Thanos will learn that Kryptonians aren’t a race of people he wants to cross after a battle with Supergirl.

7) The Spectre

The most powerful beings in the MCU opt not to intervene when Thanos is preparing to kill trillions, but DC’s strongest characters aren’t so hands-off. The Spectre serves The Presence, considered the god of the DC Universe, who won’t appreciate a villain trying to undo all his hard work. Facing an omnipotent opponent, not even the Infinity Gauntlet can save the Mad Titan from The Spectre’s wrath.

8) Captain Atom

Energy is the name of the game when dealing with the Infinity Stones, as they dish out incredible amounts. Well, there’s no one better suited to contain their power than Captain Atom. It also doesn’t hurt the hero’s case that he’s incredibly powerful, being able to give Superman fits when the story calls for them to battle.

9) Martian Manhunter

Despite being a member of the Justice League, Martian Manhunter is usually in the background, making way for characters like Superman and Batman. However, he’s every bit as dangerous as his teammates, and he can prove it when he goes up against Thanos. Being able to shape-shift and turn invisible will give Martian Manhunter the edge, buying him enough time to enter Thanos’ mind and mess with it.

10) The Flash

The Flash can’t breathe in space, which means he isn’t going to be able to stop Thanos from getting the first couple of Infinity Stones. Once the Mad Titan gets to Earth, though, the race is on, and the villain is going to lose. The Flash will grab the gems and run around until Thanos gives up, and even if the hero fails, he can just go back in time and try again.

Avengers: Infinity War is streaming on Disney+.

Do you think the DC heroes on this list could beat Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War? Who else has a shot at taking the Mad Titan down? Let us know in the comments below!