Optimus Prime: Awakening is the Perfect Tribute to Peter Cullen (& Fans Have Completely Misread It)

In 1984, the animated series The Transformers, commonly referred to by fans as Generation One, burst onto television screens and was a hit with the audience. Ratings were high, and the toys were flying off the shelves. Two years later, on August 8, 1986, The Transformers: The Movie landed in theaters. Children were thrilled to see the characters they loved up on the big screen. The film had stunning hand-drawn animation, captivating action sequences, and a soundtrack packed with rock music so quintessentially 80s it hurts. Sales of the existing toy line were down, so Hasbro used the film to replace the old characters with new ones to sell new toys. Nine popular Autobots and two Decepticons were killed in the first act, much to the shock of the audience.

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No loss was more shocking than the death of Optimus Prime, the beloved leader of the heroic Autobots, following a brutal battle against the Decepticon leader Megatron. Mortally wounded, Optimus flatlined and turned gray, surrounded by a group of his closest allies. The scene left children in tears, with parents telling stories of some even hiding in their closets after returning home from the theater. This, paired with a largely negative critical response and a packed summer line-up, caused the film to flop. It made just $5,849,647 before the end of its theatrical run, but today it is a cult classic known for the generational trauma it spawned, which people continue to both mourn and celebrate decades later.

A Tribute to a Legend

2026 is the 40th anniversary of The Transformers: The Movie, and with it Hasbro launched “The Apology Tour,” a gimmick meant to apologize for killing Optimus Prime. As part of the tour, the film began a brief theatrical rerelease on September 17. After the credits rolled, a twelve-minute animated short was shown reuniting the original Generation One voice actors Peter Cullen as Optimus Prime and Frank Welker as Megatron. Unfortunately, this would be the last time the duo performed together, as Cullen passed away on August 26 at the age of 85. The short, titled Optimus Prime: Awakening, became his final original performance as the character. In an unfortunate but fitting twist of fate, the story of the film also functioned as a tribute and send-off to the legendary voice actor.

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Optimus Prime: Awakening begins with a new animation of Optimus Prime’s ’86 death, then transitions to his conversation with the mysterious entity known as The One. Optimus Prime wants The One to grant him his life back so he can return to leading the Autobots and fighting alongside them. But through a series of visions, The One shows Optimus that his death is necessary to stop the cycle of violence and truly light their darkest hour. After experiencing these visions, Optimus understands the message the entity was trying to instill. Accepting his fate, he walks into the afterlife and leaves his allies to continue his mission in his absence, just as Peter Cullen has gone into the afterlife himself, leaving other voice actors to continue the legacy of Optimus and inspire future generations of Transformers fans.

There is More to Awakening Than Meets the Eye

The reaction to Optimus Prime: Awakening has been divisive. Some reviews have called the animated short film confusing, spurred by the ambiguity of a few story points. Many have interpreted it as The One saying that the only way for the Cybertronian war to end is for Optimus to quit. But is that truly the message? A great leader accepting death is not the same as quitting. What The One was truly saying was that Optimus had done all he could do. He had fought bravely for thousands of years. He had lost his original identity as Orion Pax, lost comrades, and almost lost his life multiple times. The great leader had well earned a rest, and his sacrifice would bring change to the world he left behind.

The post-credits scene has been the greatest bit of division, largely because many are of the belief that this short film is within Generation One continuity. While that may be true, the visions were never real. They were their own separate worlds. But the animated short may be setting up something more. In the final vision, Optimus Prime throws the Matrix of Leadership into a molten liquid following a battle against Megatron, symbolic of him accepting that his fight is over. In the post-credits scene, Megatron is shown standing near the Matrix of Leadership, which was not destroyed as Optimus had thought. This vision, along with the others, does not line up with the events shown in The Transformers: The Movie, especially the Matrix being given to Ultra Magnus, meaning Optimus wouldn’t have had it if that were real. In a Facebook post, Bumblebee’s original voice actor Dan Gilvezan claims that the short film is meant to set up a new animated series that will be released on YouTube. If this is true, and the series builds off of the post-credits scene, the series would be set within the world of that particular vision and continue that story. Hasbro has not made any statements confirming or denying his claims.

The The Transformers: The Movie 40th Anniversary Limited Edition Steelbook releases November 17, and Optimus Prime: Awakening may be a bonus feature.