If there is one thing that you could say about Gen X it’s that they really don’t make ‘em like they used to. Particularly when it comes to the later group of Gen Xers, this is a group of people who are independent and self-reliant having largely grown up having to fend for themselves, remember life before the digital revolution made everything weird, and are honestly a little dark and twisted in terms of humor. Very little phases a Gen Xer — and a bit reason for that are some of the weird movies we watched when maybe we shouldn’t have.

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Here are five movies — some released in theaters, some aired on television because someone thought that was a good idea — that are absolutely wild that just about every Gen X kid probably saw in the 1980s and, if we really think about it, explain an awful lot about why we are the way we are now. We’re also throwing in an honorable mention that truly gives insight into just how cynical we are — and it has an absolutely stacked cast.

Honorable Mention: River’s Edge

Let’s start off with that honorable mention because it might be the most “normal” movie on this list. Released in 1986, River’s Edge is a crime drama that has a wildly great cast, especially in retrospect. It starred Crispin Glover, Dennis Hopper, Daniel Roebuck, Keanu Reeves, and Ione Sky in her film debut (though she’s credited as Ione Sky Leitch in this film). The movie follows a group of teenagers but don’t get it twisted that this will be some sort of high school story like a John Huges film gone serious. This is the darker side of the American teen experience and these teens are completely emotionally disconnected, so much so that when one of the group murders his girlfriend, the rest have pretty much zero reaction, at least at first.

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The film is a slow burn of things subtly working their way out of control, with a tight narrative that reveals how numb and directionless the teens are without the adults in their lives paying attention. Darker and darker things get revealed. Gen X is largely considered to be cynical and detached as a personality trait these days and River’s Edge is a brilliant snapshot of exactly how that played out in a way that was more “real” than the pop culture of the time would let you believe. Also, it’s abundantly clear how great of a talent Reeves is here.

5) Alice in Wonderland

Now that I’ve thoroughly bummed you out with River’s Edge, let’s get into the weird stuff. In 1985, CBS offered up a two-part, made-for-television special that on the surface sounds innocent enough: a musical adaptation of Lewis Carrol’s Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland and Through the Looking-Glass. It was broadcast just in time for the holiday season that year across December 9th and December 10th. It was absolutely stacked with its cast — we’re talking Sammy Davis Jr., Telly Savalas, Ringo Starr, Carol Channing, and even John Stamos. It was very book accurate, with the first night taking on the first book and the second taking on book two.

The special was also creepy as all get out. The entire production was live action, which meant that the fantasy characters required elaborate costumes on a 1980s scale. the hookah smoking Caterpillar (played by Davis Jr.) is a wild, just off Technicolor cousin of the Dune sandworm. Starr’s Mock Turtle looks like a cat. But the real nightmare fuel here was the weirdly wet-looking Jabberwocky. Imagine a giant sticky larvae with wings, T-rex arms, glowing eyes and horns, wandering around menacing people while, and I cannot stress this enough which is why I say it again, looking sticky and moist. And we haven’t even touched on the parts of the story where humans are turned into live animals. You might be able to still find this one on some corners of the internet if you dare but, seriously, beware the Jabberwock.

4) Hansel and Gretel

Another television moment, in 1983, the Disney Channel aired a special, Hansel and Gretel. The live-action short came from the now-legendary Tim Burton and was surprisingly faithful to the original Brother’s Grimm story, but how it made its way to the faithful nature of that story left small 80s kids pretty much scarred for life. Burton took the German fairy tale, gave it an entirely East Asian cast, incorporated a kung fu fight between Hansel and Gretel and the evil witch who uses candy canes to fight with (that part is actually very cool). It didn’t shy away from any of the darkness of the actual story, either.

But what makes this absolutely weird is just how disturbing various elements are. The special has a character, Dan Dan the Gingerbread Man, who sings a twisted cover of Rod Stewart’s “Da Ya Think I’m Sexy?” while trying to coerce Hansel into eating him piece by piece. Dan Dan is also a very demented looking, colorful puppet. There is also the fact that Vincent Price is the host. It’s twisted nightmare fueled served up as children’s entertainment and that should tell you everything you need to know about Gen X.

3) Return to Oz

Now, every Gen X kid watched The Wizard of Oz on repeat thanks to it being broadcast on television pretty regularly and usually around the holidays, but it’s the 1985 Disney follow-up, Return to Oz that falls right into that sweet spot of “this is a weird movie that we all saw and probably messed us all up.” The film starred Fairuza Balk in her feature debut and gave us a faithful adaptation of L. Frank Baum’s work — more so than the OG classic movie. It picks up after Dorothy comes back from Oz and things aren’t great for her but they aren’t great in Oz either and she soon goes back to deal with a new threat there.

Return to Oz is a dark and disturbing film that borders on body horror. We start with Dorothy about to get electroshock therapy because everyone thinks she’s crazy. Once we’re in Oz, the movie’s primary villain is one who has a glass cabinet full of severed heads that she changes out like most people change outfits and she has big plans to make Dorothy’s head one of them. Then there’s the Wheelers rather than flying monkeys and they’re scarier than all get out. Even the audio is sort of messed up. Dark, twisted and twisted in a kind of familiar and oddly pretty way, that’s how you sum up Return to Oz and it’s definitely something that left a mark on Gen X.

2) The Dark Crystal

Image courtesy of Universal Pictures

1982’s The Dark Crystal is without question an absolute masterpiece and probably one of the most important fantasy movies of all time. From Jim Henson and Frank Oz, it was the first of kind as a major live-action movie that had no human actors and relied instead on elaborate, groundbreaking animatronics. The world was elaborate, complex, and stunning in its tale of the planet of Thra and specifically of Jen and Kira, two Gelflings on a quest to restore balance to their world and overthrow the evil rule of the Skeksis. It is a really good movie, especially in retrospect.

But try being a kid in the 1980s watching it. The Skeksis? They’re huge, disgusting buzzard-like monsters that are more than a little homicidal. Jen and Kira are small, delicate things and there’s a sequence where you see Gelflings having their essence drained from them that is absolutely horrific. Sure, these are puppets and animatronics, but you can’t unsee the violence and horror — especially when some part of you is seeing these characters as strange versions of like, Big Bird.

1) Heathers

You can’t have a Gen X movie list without Heathers. Coming in right at the end of the 80s in 1989, Heather’s might be the funniest movie on this list and maybe the least horrifying. Consider this Gen X’s Mean Girls, just darker. Starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater, it took the John Hughes high school world of it all and took it dark, making the quest for popularity and peer pressure actually lethal. Like, literally, someone dies by drinking a mug of drain cleaner.

If River’s Edge spoke to the alienation and disconnect of Gen X, Heather’s did the same but flipped into something a bit more palatable and added the painful parts we didn’t want to talk about: the way being alienated from mainstream teen culture as it was fed to us could feel as well as what our distrust for authority actually looked like. It is also a very quotable, quippy film and while Heather’s definitely shaped us, of all the movies on the list, this one probably best explains us. It also still holds up after all this time, kind of like Gen X itself.