The MCU’s Avengers and FOX’s X-Men are finally coming together in Avengers: Doomsday, and only a few heroes have the ability to unite them. The Doomsday trailers hint that the Avengers and the X-Men will fight at the X-Mansion, meaning that their initial meeting will probably see the teams take opposite sides.

Videos by ComicBook.com

However, other shots in the trailer imply that the Avengers and the X-Men will team up, most likely to take down Doctor Doom. If the universes of both sets of characters are at risk, it will probably be difficult to get the teams working together. However, these three MCU characters just may be able to do it.

3) Namor

Despite only having one appearance in the MCU so far, in 2022’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Namor the Sub-Mariner has already become one of the franchise’s most complex characters. Namor’s immense commitment to Talokan puts him in opposition to the Wakandans in his debut film, although he isn’t necessarily a villain. Instead, Namor is an isolationist and a nationalist, something that makes it easier for him to make the hard choices.

Wakanda Forever confirmed that Namor is a mutant, giving him a direct connection to the X-Men characters who will appear in Doomsday. We aren’t entirely sure why Namor is in the film, but having him bridge the gap between the heroes of his home universe and his fellow mutants would be the perfect reason. Namor is a major player in Avengers: Time Runs Out, the comic series that Doomsday seems to be taking heavy inspiration from. So, his involvement in the incursion between the various universes could cause him to seek a diplomatic way to ensure his home’s survival.

2) Loki

Image Courtesy of Marvel

After the end of Loki season 2, the titular Asgardian is the new He Who Remains, sitting at the End of Time and overseeing the multiverse. The Doomsday trailers have already confirmed that Loki has a role in the film, and one of the Avengers: Endgame Encore bonus scenes shows Loki paying Steve and Peggy a visit after the end of the film. As the MCU character who is arguably most knowledgeable about the multiverse, it makes sense for him to intervene in the incursion between the two universes, especially because Loki isn’t scared to meddle in the fates of other worlds.

So, if Loki can find a way to save both universes, he will probably step in. Since so many of Doomsday‘s main characters are still clueless about the multiverse, Loki may need to explain what’s really going on to the Avengers and the X-Men. He may be able to point them toward Doom as the true threat, uniting them against the film’s main villain. After all, Loki should have knowledge of what Doom is up to well before any of Doomsday‘s other characters, and his visit to Steve Rogers could signal that he is uniting a team of multiversal heroes to take Doom down.

1) Monica Rambeau

Image Courtesy of Marvel

Unlike the other two heroes on this list, . However, she is the hero in the best position to unite the Avengers and the X-Men. After gaining her powers in WandaVision, Rambeau appeared as a proper superhero in 2023’s The Marvels. Since The Marvels is one of the MCU’s least-successful films, many fans of the franchise don’t know that it contains one of the best Doomsday setups.

At the end of The Marvels, Monica finds herself trapped on the other side of a multiversal rift, with Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan, and Nick Fury unsure of what happened to her. Then, the film’s post-credits scene reveals that Monica has awoken in another universe, where she is being watched over by a variant of her mother as well as Kelsey Grammer’s Beast. Since Grammer also played Beast in 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand, this was a confirmation that some of FOX’s X-Men would return in the MCU. However, this post-credits scene has never been touched on since.

Grammer’s Beast is one of the X-Men characters who will return in Doomsday, and while Monica Rambeau isn’t confirmed to appear, this is too good of a setup to ignore. The Avengers could come across Monica while in the X-Men universe, with her bridging the gap between the two sets of heroes. Her time with the X-Men could give her information that is key to the incursion events that will appear in Doomsday, clearing up the conflict between the heroes and preparing them for the battle ahead.

Which characters do you think could unite the Avengers and the X-Men? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!