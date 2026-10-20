The Best Zombie Movie Ever Has a Remake Where the Creator Fixed the Original’s Biggest Problem

October 19, 1990, gave horror fans a new version of a cult classic horror movie that set the benchmark for zombie films. And while remaking a horror classic is always a risky move, this one had something going for it. The director returned to write the screenplay, and he used the opportunity to fix one of the original screenplay’s biggest problems. No, he didn’t get rid of the zombies or give everybody a happy ending.

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When Night of the Living Dead got its remake in 1990, Romero returned to write the screenplay, while his longtime collaborator Tom Savini took over directing duties. Savini was already known for his incredible horror makeup and special effects, so he was a pretty fitting choice for a movie about the dead coming back to life. But the remake’s biggest improvement wasn’t just the gore or the fact that audiences could finally see the zombies in color. It was Barbara herself.

Why the Original Night of the Living Dead Needed a Change

If you’ve seen the original Night of the Living Dead from 1968, you probably remember Barbara. She’s visiting a cemetery with her brother Johnny when a zombie attacks them, leaving her terrified and scrambling for safety. She eventually makes it to a farmhouse, where she meets Ben and a group of other survivors trying to keep the undead outside. It’s a pretty terrible day for everyone involved, but Barbara arguably gets the worst of it.

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The problem is that Barbara spends much of the original movie so traumatized by what happened that she barely participates in the group’s fight to survive. And while that reaction is understandable, especially when a dead person suddenly decides to chase you around a cemetery, it doesn’t leave her with much of a character arc. She starts the movie frightened and spends much of the rest of it that way. Meanwhile, Ben is left trying to keep everyone alive while dealing with zombies outside and people inside who can’t seem to agree on anything.

I get what Romero was going for. Watching ordinary people fall apart when faced with something unimaginable is part of what makes the original so effective. Still, there’s a difference between a character being understandably scared and a character having almost nothing to do for most of the movie. Barbara deserved a little more than that. And apparently, Romero eventually thought so, too.

How the 1990 Remake Gave Barbara Her Agency Back

The new Barbara is played by Patricia Tallman. Now, she still begins the movie during the attack in the cemetery. And she’s still extremely frightened. She’s not suddenly fearless or completely unfazed by the walking dead. That would just be ridiculous. But she does gradually get her wits about her and starts planning to survive. This time, Barbara doesn’t spend the majority of her on-screen time as some terrified and helpless bystander. She becomes someone who can actually help the others fight back.

And that’s what makes the change work so well. Barbara doesn’t need to suddenly become some action hero with obvious plot armor. She just needs to be allowed to respond to the situation, learn from it, and make decisions of her own. By the time the story progresses, she’s one of the most capable people in the farmhouse. Considering how little agency she had in the original, that’s a pretty significant improvement.

Of course, changing Barbara also changes the dynamic between the survivors. Ben is still trying to keep everyone alive, and the group still has plenty of problems beyond the zombies banging on the doors. But now Barbara has a say in what happens rather than simply being someone the others have to protect. It’s a small change on paper, but it makes a real difference to the story.

That’s not to say the remake replaces the original. Romero’s 1968 film remains a landmark in horror, and its influence is hard to overstate. But the 1990 version is an interesting example of a filmmaker revisiting his own work and recognizing that something could be done differently. Sometimes, a remake doesn’t need to reinvent everything. Sometimes, it just needs to give a character a little more to do than scream and wait for someone else to save the day.