This 80-Year-Old Disney Animated Movie Is So Forgotten, It Isn’t Even on Disney+

Disney is known for its animated classics, and after nearly a century, tons of the company’s oldest films have become some of the most iconic movies of all time. Movies like Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and Pinocchio are still beloved by adults and children alike, and access to these classics is easier than ever thanks to the availability of Disney+.

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Walt Disney Animation Studios is one of the most significant animation studios in cinema history, meaning that many fans of the medium want to watch every project that it has released. Unfortunately, even with Disney+, this isn’t possible. This is because one of the studio’s most forgotten movies is so forgotten that it is completely missing from the streaming platform, and very few people have noticed.

Make Mine Music Is Missing From Disney+

Walt Disney Animation Studios made history with the release of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, setting the stage for a string of animated feature classics. Pinocchio, Fantasia, Dumbo, and Bambi continued to make a name for the studio, and future hits like Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland were in development. However, World War II threw a wrench into things. The war significantly shrunk the overseas film market, meaning that Disney could only get funding for animated shorts. So, Disney transitioned into making “package films,” which were a series of feature-length anthology films that packaged several animated shorts together.

A trip to Central and South America in 1941 led to the development of 1942’s Saludos Amigos and 1943’s The Three Caballeros, the studio’s first two package films. Then, Disney continued the string with 1946’s Make Mine Music, 1947’s Fun and Fancy Free, 1948’s Melody Time, and 1949’s The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad. Then, the war ended, and Disney was able to secure funding for animated features once again, starting with 1951’s Alice in Wonderland.

The package films are often overlooked when discussing Disney’s history, which is why many fans don’t realize that one of them is missing from Disney+: Make Mine Music. While all of the other films can be viewed on the platform, the 1946 film has been missing for years with no explanation. There are theories regarding rights issues to some of the music or preexisting stories that were adapted, but so far, nothing has been confirmed. What makes things odder is that the film was released on Blu-ray through the Disney Movie Club in November 2021, meaning that if the film is missing from Disney+ because of rights issues, these issues don’t affect home media releases.

Make Mine Music is still referenced in the Disney Parks, with Willie the Whale being featured in the Mickey’s PhilharMagic queue, and shorts from the package film have been released on other home media compilations. So, it is odd that Make Mine Music is completely missing from Disney+ with seemingly no explanation. Some fans online are questioning the movie’s absence, but unless the questions surrounding Make Mine Music‘s disappearance are brought to the attention of Disney through greater fan demand, the movie may be stuck in the Disney Vault permanently.