Thor Lost His Best Ally in the MCU 9 Years Ago, And Avengers: Doomsday Might Reunite Them

Thor is making his grand return in Avengers: Doomsday, and if we’re right, he may not be the only Asgardian doing so. Thor has been in an odd place for the past few years in the MCU, and it all started with Thor: Ragnarok.

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Ragnarok was a hit when it came out, but its comedic twist on Thor had some repercussions on the character going forward. Throughout Infinity War and Endgame, Thor fans got whiplash, as the character was constantly swinging between incredibly serious and incredibly goofy. Thor: Love and Thunder pushed things a bit too far, and based on what we’ve seen of Doomsday, he is once again going back to his overly serious persona.

Odin Died 9 Years Ago When Thor: Ragnarok Hit Theaters

Thor: Ragnarok hit theaters on November 3, 2017, and was easily the most consequential Thor film. The aforementioned changes to Thor’s characterization were a huge deal, and the MCU is still trying to figure out how to reconcile these nearly a year later. However, the film also took a lot of major narrative swings, such as destroying Asgard and relocating the survivors to Earth.

Unfortunately, one Asgardian who didn’t survive the destruction of the kingdom is Odin, the father of Thor and former ruler of Asgard. Played by Anthony Hopkins, Odin debuted in 2011’s Thor, where he banished Thor to Earth after not deeming him worthy to take the throne. Throughout the series, Odin continually pushed Thor to be better, although his other children only made this more difficult.

In Ragnarok, Odin reveals that Thor and Loki have an older sister named Hela, who will break out of her imprisonment when Odin dies. Unfortunately, Odin also reveals that he is dying, with him turning into dust moments later, right before Hela appears. This emotional moment kicks off the story of Ragnarok, although the film’s comedic tone doesn’t give the impact much time to linger. Thor and Loki had to watch their father die, and while much of the film is dedicated to Thor preparing himself to become King of Asgard, the MCU still hasn’t allowed Thor to cope with the death of his greatest ally.

2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder came and went without much mention of Odin, as the film seemed to be more interested in comedy than fleshing out the lore of the Thor universe. However, the film’s post-credits scene gave us our first look at Valhalla, in which several deceased Thor characters can be seen. This opens up a path for Odin to return, and considering that Anthony Hopkins is 88 years old, Avengers: Doomsday may be the last chance to see him make his comeback.

Avengers: Doomsday’s First Teaser Hints That Thor & Odin Could Be Reunited Soon

The first teaser for Avengers: Doomsday was centered on Thor, who seems to be hiding out in the woods with his daughter, Love. The trailer is far more serious than Thor’s previous appearances, with Thor praying to his father for guidance and protection from an upcoming threat, which is most likely Doom. It is nice to see Thor remembering his father, but since the first bit of Doomsday footage Marvel decided to show was Thor talking to Odin, it may be more significant than we think.

It’s going to take a lot to bring Doom down, and now that the introduction of Valhalla has opened a door for dead Asgardians to return, Doomsday could pay off this setup. Odin could send an Asgardian army to aid Thor and the Avengers in the upcoming film, answering Thor’s prayers and helping to join the fight against Doom. The film could even feature a brief cameo from Hopkins, allowing Thor to meet his father once again. They have a lot to catch up on, especially if the Loki variant is involved, as he is basically an entirely different person.

Odin is one of the most significant forces in the MCU, and having him pass away of old age without much fanfare has always seemed like a bit of a misstep for the franchise. Doomsday could easily make right on this, bringing Odin back and further tying the world of Asgard into Doomsday. Rather than having Thor have another drastic shift in characterization off-screen, this could play into why he is so different in Doomsday, fixing multiple problems with the Thor franchise at once.

Would you want to see Odin return in Doomsday? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!