10 Confirmed LGBT Characters In The MCU, Ranked By How Likely They Are To Return

We can’t wait to see some of these brilliant LGBT characters return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and continue a huge up-tick in representation. Marvel has always been at the forefront of LGBT representation in its comic book stories, and, while the MCU took some time to catch up, recent stories have introduced some of the most exciting and powerful LGBT characters into live-action. Some of these characters unfortunately might not get the chance to return to the MCU, but it would be great to see them all back in action, and more could join them.

It’s been great to see the likes of Jeri Hogarth, Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Yukio, Joe Russo’s Avengers: Endgame character, Ayo, Nikki Ramos, Luke Jacobson, Mister Immortal, and more in the MCU. The animated X-Men ’97 series also brought the non-binary Morph into the multiverse, and the further exploration of mutant stories presents fantastic opportunities for more LGBT representation in the MCU’s future. Before then, however, we’d love to see any of these LGBT characters return, and these ten are perhaps the most likely candidates to get more adventures.

10) Korg

First seen in Thor: Ragnarok, we didn’t know much about Korg’s sexuality and backstory until his next major appearance in Thor: Love and Thunder in 2022. The Phase 4 movie saw him reveal that Kronans procreate when two men meet in a cave and hold hands until a child is born. Korg himself went through this process with Dwayne at the end of Love and Thunder, suggesting he may have a child in his next MCU appearance, should he return. Love and Thunder’s poor reception may have soured Taika Waititi’s relationship with Marvel, meaning Korg and Dwayne might not return.

9) Death

Aubrey Plaza brought the original Green Witch, ironically, to life in the MCU in Agatha All Along, and revealed that she had been in a same-sex relationship with Agatha Harkness. Death and Agatha had been lovers prior to the birth of the latter’s child, Nicholas Scratch, in 1750. Scratch’s casting was even based on Plaza’s appearance, suggesting he was intended to be her and Agatha’s shared child. Death eventually took Scratch several years later, ending her relationship with Agatha, and an intense kiss ultimately ended the witch’s life, but we hope Death will return to explore more of her story.

8) Aneka’s Midnight Angel

Marvel Studios will be revisiting Wakanda in Avengers: Doomsday and Black Panther 3, which opens the doors for Michaela Coel to return as Aneka, who was revealed to be in a same-sex relationship in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Aneka was a rogue Dora Milaje member who played by her own rules, which made her a prime candidate to become a Midnight Angel alongside Danai Gurira’s Okoye. The Midnight Angels are still experimental heroes, but could be developed further in Black Panther 3, giving us hope that Aneka will return as well as other LGBT members of the Dora Milaje.

7) Phastos

Chloé Zhao’s Eternals introduced an incredibly varied roster of heroes, each of whom brought much-needed representation to the MCU. Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, for instance, introduced one of the MCU’s newest LGBT characters, and Eternals also marked the debut of his husband, Ben, and their child. Eternals marked the MCU’s first on-screen same-sex kiss, which will go down in history as one of the franchise’s most poignant and progressive moments, though it’s a shock it took so long. The Eternals haven’t been confirmed to be returning, but we’d love to see Phastos and his teammates back in action soon.

6) Agatha Harkness

Aubrey Plaza’s Death wasn’t the only LGBT character developed in Agatha All Along, as the titular Agatha Harkness, portrayed brilliantly by Kathryn Hahn, also outed herself as not a “straight lady.” Agatha Harkness and Death had a long-running on-again, off-again romance, which culminated in a beautiful kiss of death that marked Agatha’s demise. Her return as a ghost and new adventure with Billy Maximoff makes it very likely we’ll see Agatha return to the MCU, perhaps in VisionQuest in 2026, which may reunite the Maximoff family – and we hope Agatha sticks around for years to come.

5) Valkyrie

Although it hasn’t actually been directly referenced in the MCU, Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie is well-known to be a member of the LGBT community. Valkyrie first appeared in Thor: Ragnarok, and has been developed in the years since, becoming the “King” of New Asgard and a formidable warrior alongside Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. Romances between Valkyrie and the likes of Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster and Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers have been teased, but we’re yet to see Valkyrie in an actual relationship. Her possible return to the MCU as the ruler of New Asgard means this could still be explored.

4) Wade Wilson’s Deadpool

Deadpool’s only romantic interests in live-action have, so far, all been female – most notably Morena Baccarin’s Vanessa. However, Marvel Comics has firmly established the Merc with a Mouth as pansexual, and Ryan Reynolds’ appearances as Wade Wilson have hinted at this also being the case in live-action. He makes continuous jokes, innuendos, and references to his expansive sexuality, which makes him one of the most popular LGBT characters in any franchise. After the immense success of Deadpool & Wolverine, there’s little doubt Deadpool will be returning to the MCU, and his sexuality could be explored in more detail when he does.

3) America Chavez

Originally from the Utopian Parallel, a dimension existing outside time and space, America Chavez has a very different outlook on life than many other characters from the MCU’s Earth 616. Her two mothers modelled a healthy and accepted same-sex relationship to the young America, and America herself has been in lesbian relationships in Marvel Comics, including those with Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye – played by Hailee Steinfeld in the MCU, Ramone Watts’ Alloy, and more. This hasn’t been explored by Xochitl Gomez in the MCU just yet, but given her multiversal power and new magic skills, America Chavez will surely be returning.

2) Billy Maximoff’s Wiccan

Agatha All Along was a true celebration of female and LGBT talent, as not only did Agatha Harkness and Death take center-stage, but the series also debuted the reincarnated form of Billy Maximoff’s Wiccan, the son of the Scarlet Witch. He inhabited the body of Joe Locke’s William Kaplan, and later started a same-sex relationship with Eddie. It’s unclear what the current status of their romance is after Maximoff’s experience on the Witches’ Road and him realizing his true identity, but it’s very likely Wiccan will return, so his romantic life could be explored more in the MCU’s future.

1) Loki & Sylvie

Retroactively one of the earliest LGBT characters introduced to the MCU is Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, who confirmed his bisexuality in Loki season 1, where his female variant, Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie, also revealed the same for herself. Marvel Comics’ Loki is gender fluid and bisexual, and this has been translated into the MCU beautifully, though it seems Loki’s current love interest is his own variant – narcissism be damned. Tom Hiddleston has already been announced to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday, and Sophia Di Martino has also teased her return, so it’ll be great to see these LGBT characters get more focus in the MCU’s future.

