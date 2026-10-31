4 Cult Classic 1997 Sci-Fi Movies That ‘90s Kids Still Have Memorized 30 Years Later

Science fiction is one of the biggest movie genres, with franchises like the MCU, the DCU, and Star Wars belonging to it, but this trend isn’t unique to the modern day. Sci-fi has been popular for decades now, and when it comes to the best year for the genre, one of the strongest candidates is 1997.

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Contact, Cube, Event Horizon, Open Your Eyes, and Alien Resurrection are just some of the films that hit theaters that year, and these alone would make 1997 a strong contender. However, there are four more sci-fi films that were released that year that are even more notable, and many ’90s kids still love them.

4) The Lost World: Jurassic Park

1994’s Jurassic Park is one of the most influential movies of all time, with many considering it to be Steven Spielberg’s magnum opus. So, when a successor was announced, audience members were on the edge of their seats. Unfortunately, director Spielberg’s 1997 sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, didn’t quite live up to all the hopes and dreams of fans of the original film.

Despite this, The Lost World was still a massive film, and it left an impact on everyone who saw it. The film had a ton of great moments, such as when the RV is precariously pushed to dangle off a cliff. Plus, fans of Ian Malcolm were excited to see that Jeff Goldblum’s character was the main protagonist this time around. While The Lost World is definitely a step down from Jurassic Park, it was one of the most notable sci-fi films of the year, and it is still the franchise’s best sequel.

3) The Fifth Element

Sci-fi is fun because of how weird it can get, and there is almost no better example of the genre’s cinematic strangeness than Luc Besson’s 1997 film The Fifth Element. The film follows a 23rd-century taxi driver as a chance encounter with a mysterious young woman throws him into a journey to stop the destruction of Earth.

The film’s world is impossible to forget, from the incredible production design to the bizarre aliens to the unique weapons. Gary Oldman delivers one of his most over-the-top and best performances as the villainous Jean-Baptiste Emanuel Zorg, and each choice he makes sears itself into your brain. However, he doesn’t outshine the equally incredible performances from Bruce Willis, Milla Jovovich, and the rest of the cast. The Fifth Element is endlessly creative and full of things to love, which is why it’s so shocking that it hasn’t gotten a sequel after all these years.

2) Starship Troopers

A lot can be said about Paul Verhoeven’s 1997 sci-fi war film Starship Troopers, but it can’t be said that the film fails to leave an impression. The movie was incredibly divisive upon its release, with the film’s over-the-top style rubbing some critics the wrong way. Plus, some took the movie’s fascistic imagery literally, rather than taking it as a satire of fascism as the director intended. Since its release, many viewers have come around to the film, with it gaining a cult following for its subversive take on the source material.

Starship Troopers is such a unique time that it is impossible to forget. The film is big, loud, and the opposite of subtle, with the hilarious line deliveries and darkly comedic moments making it a joy to watch. Lines like the repeated “I’m doing my part!” commercial and propaganda pieces like “The only good bug is a dead bug” hit home the film’s themes while managing to be incredibly memorable, which is why Starship Troopers still sticks out among other sci-fi films after all these years.

1) Men in Black

Men in Black is one of the most famous sci-fi trilogies of all time, and the original film (directed by Barry Sonnenfeld) also hit theaters in 1997. Men in Black launched a massive sci-fi franchise that consists of multiple sequels, a spinoff, a TV show, and more, and none of this would have come to be if it weren’t for the impact that the first film made. Will Smith’s Agent J is one of the actor’s most iconic roles, and the same can be said for Tommy Lee Jones, who portrays the mentor Agent K.

The MiB headquarters is impossible to forget, with the sleek, white, futuristic production design becoming the defining visual identity of the franchise. The dynamic between Smith and Jones is pitch-perfect, with it simultaneously being one of the best sci-fi films and one of the best buddy cop films of all time. None of the sequels have managed to recapture the magic of the original Men in Black, and considering how incredible it was, it’s likely that none ever will.

Which 1997 sci-fi movie is your favorite? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!