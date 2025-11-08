4 Marvel Heroes That Could Have Easily Defeated Galactus in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Life is good on Earth-828 at the start of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Reed Richards provides the world with all of the technology it needs, not only to keep the lights on but to thrive, and when threats are too big for his mind to handle, he knows where to turn. Ben Grimm, Johnny Storm, and Sue Storm are always by his side, ready to throw on their super suits and put the bad guys away. That method proves effective time and time again, at least until the Silver Surfer descends from the heavens and warns about the arrival of her master, Galactus.

The Devourer of Worlds wants to consume Earth, but he’ll settle for taking Franklin Richards under his wing. Neither of those options works for the titular team, so they put their heads together and try to force Galactus through a portal that will send him to another corner of the universe. There are a few characters that would’ve gotten the job done on their own, though. Here are four Marvel heroes that could’ve easily defeated Galactus in First Steps.

4) Sentry

The first member of this list is arguably the strongest character in the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine sets out to create a being more powerful than all of the Avengers combined in Thunderbolts*, and she succeeds with Bob Reynolds. The only drawback is that Bob has a dark alter-ego that nearly swallows all of New York City.

When it comes to the Galactus situation, pulling out the big guns won’t be necessary. The Void can stay put while Sentry uses his raw strength to force Galactus through the portal. And the Devourer of Worlds would be smart to accept his fate because a run-in with the Void would end badly for him.

3) Captain Marvel

Before Galactus, Thanos was the big man on campus in the MCU. Many heroes went up against him, and very few lived to tell the tale. Captain Marvel got the better of him for a moment, though, holding him back in Avengers: Endgame, even while he was wielding the Infinity Gauntlet.

Carol Danvers’ combination of speed and strength will be too much for Galactus to handle. There’s a case to be made that she doesn’t even need the portal and could carry the villain all the way across the galaxy without breaking a sweat. The only knock against Captain Marvel is that she might wait until the very last second to show up.

2) Makkari

Eternals is the black sheep of the MCU; there’s no doubt about it. For the most part, Marvel Studios wants everyone to forget it exists, but that’s not realistic, especially when talking about characters on Galactus’ level. While it would be easy to say that Ikaris or Thena are a good match for the Devourer of Worlds, it’s actually Makkari that fits into First Steps the best.

The Silver Surfer is the one to finish the Fantastic Four’s mission when she betrays Galactus and uses her incredible speed to drive him into the portal. Makkari has a similar power set, and while she can’t fly, she can get a boost from one of the other heroes who are around.

1) Thor

The one MCU hero who looks forward to facing the next universe-ending threat is Thor, the God of Thunder. He takes on Loki, Ultron, Hela, Thanos, just to name a few. He has a daughter to take care of now, but that’s not going to keep him out of the fight, especially if the villain he’s facing threatens other kids.

Like every other character on this list, Thor has great speed and strength. But all his battle experience may mean he has the knowledge of what it takes to defeat Galactus for good, rather than just for the time being. There’s only so much electricity one being can handle, even if they’re older than the universe and taller than a skyscraper.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps is streaming on Disney+.

What do you think?