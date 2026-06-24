One of Dune 3’s New Characters Will Change Everything for the Franchise (If WB Dares Do It)

That Dune is one of the biggest franchises today is hardly news anymore. Not long ago, it was still something of a niche property before exploding into the mainstream with Denis Villeneuve’s film adaptation, followed by its acclaimed sequel. Since then, the franchise has expanded with a TV series, video games, and now the highly anticipated finale, Dune: Part Three. Based on the trailer, it’s easy to see the scale of what audiences are about to get, especially considering how much bigger and more intense the story becomes from this point onward. According to Villeneuve, however, this will be his final project within the universe, even though the source material still has several books left to adapt. Because of that, fans have already started discussing the possibility of a fourth movie if Warner Bros. is willing to pursue it.

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The thing is, that’s a very complicated conversation, honestly. The Dune novels take place across massive stretches of time (we’re talking years), and they also get considerably stranger as they go. But what exactly does that mean? Well, it comes down to one particularly important character who truly steps into the spotlight in Children of Dune and completely changes what people expect from the saga. And he’s about to arrive in Dune: Part Three.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for the Dune book series.

Leto II Will Be Introduced in Dune: Part Three and Could Change the Direction of the Franchise

image courtesy of warner bros.

The upcoming movie is the third installment in the franchise and will primarily adapt the second novel in the series, Dune Messiah. However, some elements from the following book are expected to be included in order to provide context and help give Villeneuve’s version of the story a more complete ending. In the second chapter of the saga, Paul (Timothée Chalamet) and Chani (Zendaya) are expecting twins who are born near the end of the story: Ghanima and Leto II. Then, in Children of Dune, the focus shifts almost entirely to them, especially Leto II, who gradually becomes everything his father chose not to be. But if his major arc takes a while to develop, why is he important right now? Because, as already mentioned, the new movie is expected to include material from the third book, and both children have already been confirmed.

We still don’t know exactly how Leto II and Ghanima will be handled, but much of the speculation revolves around them appearing in one of Paul’s visions of the future or a time jump near the end of the movie. Either way, it opens the door for a continuation, even if Villeneuve has no interest in being involved — and that follow-up would be very different from what audiences know now. Children of Dune essentially serves as a transition point for the saga, where the sci-fi elements begin to change before everything takes a dramatic turn in God Emperor of Dune, a book that is often considered far stranger and far less mainstream. That’s because the story stops being about who wins the war and starts becoming about what happens when someone decides humanity can no longer be trusted to govern itself.

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At that point, Dune becomes a story about absolute control, the manipulation of civilization, and the cost of forcing human evolution through coercion. Once Paul leaves the spotlight, Leto II begins taking on a much larger role in the narrative and eventually embraces the Golden Path, a long-term strategy based on his belief that the only way to ensure humanity’s survival is by removing its dependence on stability and messianic figures. In other words, he understands the path his father saw but wasn’t willing to follow, and chooses to take it to its conclusion. To accomplish that, the first strange thing happens: he literally merges with the biology of the sandworms, transforming into a hybrid creature that is immortal and goes on to rule the universe for more than three thousand years.

It’s fascinating and incredibly intriguing to see where the series goes after this transformation, but it’s also the reason God Emperor of Dune is one of the most divisive books among fans. Very few readers are prepared for such a dramatic shift in tone, especially because Leto II becomes deeply obsessed with what he believes is necessary, pushing the novel into highly philosophical territory and an intentionally slow pace.

The book actually raises important questions, but it’s also arguably the hardest installment in the franchise to adapt. Its story doesn’t fit the traditional protagonist-versus-antagonist framework because Leto II already possesses all the power and deliberately chooses to hold onto it. Put simply, he becomes a dictator with a long-term philosophical justification that can’t be judged in simple terms.

How Could Dune: Part Three Lead to More Movies?

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Since Villeneuve has repeatedly emphasized that his journey ends with Dune: Part Three, reports suggest Warner Bros. may still be interested in continuing the franchise in the future. After all, Dune has become one of the studio’s biggest investments, especially following the huge success of Part Two. So if the new film performs at a similar level (which is the expectation), nothing is stopping another filmmaker from adapting the later books, right? Well, at least in theory.

The problem is that adapting God Emperor of Dune would be an enormous challenge. Most blockbuster movies rely on conflict, characters with clear goals, and plots that audiences can easily connect with on an emotional level. As we’ve already established, Leto II’s story intentionally breaks that formula. He isn’t evolving within the narrative, but freezing it. And that idea is reflected in the world around him as well, since the universe enters a state of stability with no major technological advancements or meaningful societal changes. Humanity stops progressing, but it also stops destroying itself — it simply becomes trapped. And the most uncomfortable part? Within the logic of the story, there’s a strong argument that he might be right.

So how do you translate that to the screen without making it boring? Leto II isn’t like Paul, who can be viewed as a complex antihero. He’s a character who is simultaneously necessary and deeply oppressive. You can’t reduce him to a philosophical villain without losing the point of the character, but you also can’t simplify the concept without undermining the entire Golden Path, which depends on its big scale and long-term consequences.

image courtesy of warner bros.

Perhaps the answer would be to accept that a fourth movie would need to function as an entirely new phase of the franchise. Planet of the Apes is a good comparison: the original franchise was a conceptual sci-fi story about societies of intelligent apes ruling over humans. Decades later, Rise of the Planet of the Apes completely reinvented the formula, focusing on Caesar’s origins, political drama, and existential questions. Of course, the leap would be much bigger with Dune, because Planet of the Apes changed how they told its story while still keeping the same core narrative. So to put it into perspective, a fourth movie would be like Star Wars abandoning Luke Skywalker and shifting its focus to an immortal entity debating political philosophy for thousands of years.

Basically, the continuation would likely need to turn politics and ideological debates into compelling human drama. And the most obvious solution would be making Duncan Idaho the central character, since his ghola incarnations essentially serve as the audience’s point of view in the book. That would provide a more traditional dramatic structure without sacrificing the main ideas of the story. Expanding the conflicts would probably be necessary as well, because originally, many of them exist more as conversations than action sequences. So a huge number of changes would have to be extremely planned; otherwise, it could easily become the new project to fall into a serious development hell.

In the end, what Leto II represents for the franchise is more than just a continuation — it’s a test of limits. How far can a major sci-fi saga go before it stops being entertainment and starts becoming a philosophical thesis in movie form? Warner Bros. seems eager to keep Dune alive on the big screen, but that’s a decision that would need to be approached very carefully. In this case, the line between success and failure is incredibly thin.

Dune: Part Three hits theaters on December 18.

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