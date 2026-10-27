Final Dune: Part Three Trailer Brings Denis Villeneuve’s Sci-Fi Trilogy to an End – WATCH

Dune: Part Three is set to be a culminating sci-fi event of a generation. At one point, Frank Herbert’s Dune was seen as one of the rare unadaptable books for the big screen. Naturally, that didn’t stop David Lynch in the ’80s and TV miniseries versions by the Sci-Fi Channel. Here we are now in 2026, though, and not only has director Denis Villeneuve managed to turn the original tome into two blockbuster movies, but his adaptation of Dune Messiah is just weeks away, with Dune: Part Three set to deliver one half of an epic blockbuster weekend on December 18.

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Ahead of the film’s release, Warner Bros. has debuted the final trailer for Dune: Part Three, offering a fresh look at even more footage from the movie and the epic conclusion of the story. Fans of the Dune books know good and well that the original Messiah novel was written by Herbert to fully make it clear that Paul Atreides wasn’t a good person worth emulating, and if the transformation that Timothée Chalamet has put together is any indicator, Villeneuve’s movie is hammering this point home just as hard. Watch the footage for yourself below and see, because there’s no subtext at all to be found in Chalamet’s Paul admitting “I have become the opressor.”

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A big reason that the first two films in Legendary and Warner Bros.’ Dune films were able to land with a mainstream audience was thanks to the major ensemble cast in front of the camera. Chalamet’s return as Paul alongside Zendaya as Chani is enough of a reason to see the film, but the fact that they’re flanked by returning stars Jason Momoa, Florence Pugh, Rebecca Ferguson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin takes the movie to another level. Plus, lest we forget, the addition of Robert Pattinson, who will add another true freak of cinema to his resume when he arrives as Scytale in the film.

All that in mind, the Dune: Part Three trailer putting both Chalamet’s Paul and Zendaya’s Chani on an equal placement in the marketing is not only a sign of what fans can expect, but proves they know exactly how to market this major blockbuster. The new footage also shows how the scale of the movies has evolved over the course of the series. Dune: Part Two made the sandworms a major focus, while the Dune: Part Three trailer escalates beyond Arrakis, showing the conflict across the galaxy that’s happened because of Paul.

Getting to this point with the Dune movies on the big screen has been a long time coming, not only in terms of just seeing Herbert’s work adapted but with this specific version as well. As fans old enough to recall may remember, Legendary Pictures first acquired the rights to bring the books to life all the way back in 2016, with Villeneuve expressing interest not long after in being the one to take the directing job, officially being hired for the first film in February 2017.

To that end, Dune: Part Three represents more than a decade of work by the team, and seems poised to cement the trilogy’s place in cinema history, assuming they stick the landing. Given the trajectory of the previous two films and the box office boost that we saw between the first and second movie, there’s no reason to believe that this film won’t be a banger upon arrival. Fans may have been worried since it opens on the same date as another highly anticipated blockbuster, but watch the footage above and tell me there’s any competition here.

What did you think of the Dune: Part Three trailer? Has something convinced you to watch this one first on release day? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.