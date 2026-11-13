4 Times DC Movie Franchises Abruptly Ended Despite Sequel Plans, Including the Series That Started It All

The DCU has changed forever, as James Gunn and Peter Safran have been removed as the heads of DC Studios. Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. and the company’s rebranding as Skydance has caused a lot of shakeup in the movie studio sphere, with Jeremy Latcham being the new chief creative officer of DC Studios.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Gunn and Safran had extensive plans for the DCU, but with the franchise’s fate uncertain, it looks like 2027’s Man of Tomorrow may be the universe’s last film. This is a shame, as it would have been great to see the planned sequels. However, this is far from the first time that a DC movie franchise has had to pivot despite sequels being planned.

4) Superman IV: The Quest for Peace

Released in 1987, Superman IV: The Quest for Peace is famously one of the worst superhero movies of all time. The film was a major disappointment when compared to its predecessors, and it only made $36.7 million against a $17 million budget, which was a massive drop from its predecessors. The franchise ended due to these poor box office returns and the closure of Cannon Films. However, it wasn’t meant to be the end.

Originally, Cannon hoped to produce a fifth film titled Superman Reborn. The movie would have seen the return of Christopher Reeve and Margot Kidder as Clark Kent and Lois Lane, respectively, and it would have followed Superman as he became trapped in the shrunken and bottled city of Krypton. Brainiac would have been the villain, bringing one of the most iconic Superman villains to the big screen for the first time. Thus, Superman wouldn’t return to live-action feature film until decades later, in 2006’s Superman Returns.

3) Batman Returns

Tim Burton’s Batman saga suffered a similar fate to the original Superman movie series, with it being completely fumbled. After the success of the 1989 film, Burton released 1992’s Batman Returns. The film was much weirder and much more Burton-y, with it featuring darkly comedic moments and more unique production design. However, this was incredibly divisive among the fanbase, something that upset Warner Bros.

Burton originally had plans to make a third Batman movie, although not much is known about it. Instead, Warner Bros. encouraged Burton to part ways, with the company instead handing the keys to the franchise to Joel Schumacher. Warner Bros. believed that Schumacher would make a more family-friendly Batman film, and while Batman Forever is technically part of the same franchise, Burton and Michael Keaton’s departure makes it feel entirely different when compared to what came before.

2) Black Adam

The final years of the DCEU were rough, as the franchise entirely changed plans twice within a year. After the end of the SnyderVerse, the DCEU was without an identity, with it releasing films that struggled critically and commercially. So, Warner Bros. came up with a simple plan: bring in one of the most marketable actors of all time. Thus, Dwayne Johnson was introduced as Black Adam, a character who was set to forever change the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe. The film connected itself to characters from The Suicide Squad, and even featured the long-awaited return of Henry Cavill’s Superman, teasing a future conflict between Black Adam and the Man of Steel.

However, it only made $393.5 million against a $260 million budget, meaning that it wasn’t the saving grace that Warner Bros. needed it to be. Production for Black Adam 2 was cancelled, and plans for future crossovers with Shazam and Superman never came to fruition. Johnson’s Black Adam hasn’t been seen since the film, with this being one of the most embarrassing moments in the DCEU’s troubled history.

1) The Flash

Less than a year after Black Adam, 2023’s The Flash hit theaters, and it too was supposed to change everything. After having been in development for years, the film finally hit theaters after it was announced that the DCEU would be rebooted as the DCU. It was said that The Flash would cause this reboot, with the film’s multiversal story setting the stage for James Gunn’s Superman. On top of that, , and it would have been moved into development if the film had succeeded.

However, The Flash wound up being one of DC’s most catastrophic failures ever. The film was torn apart by critics and fans alike, and it only made $271.4 million against a budget of $220 million, becoming one of Warner Bros.’ biggest box office bombs ever. All plans for the future of Ezra Miller’s Flash were cancelled, and the DCU became entirely separated from the DCEU. After The Flash, the DCU made it seem like a brighter future was finally ahead. However, it now seems that Man of Tomorrow is in the same place as The Flash.

What cancelled DC project would you most like to have seen? Let us know on the ComicBook Forum!