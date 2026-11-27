MCU fans have waited five years for concrete movement on a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, currently just being called Shang-Chi 2, and now, Shang-Chi actor Simu Liu has provided a bit more insight. There has been plenty of frustration over the slow to nonexistent progress on Shang-Chi 2. Shang-Chi is a legitimately great Marvel movie that arguably didn’t get the attention and fanfare it deserved, and it certainly warranted a sequel, especially given the post-credits scenes revealing that Shang-Chi and Katy were recruited for something by Wong and Shang-Chi’s sister, Xialing, is now running the Ten Rings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Liu has also commented on this gap in time before, and he’s made it clear that he is very interested in doing another. With those stars aligning, it has been shocking that Shang-Chi 2 hasn’t come together more quickly. However, there has been some hope of late, with screenwriter . Now, on the heels of that confirmation and less than a month before Avengers: Doomsday finally hits theaters, Liu has given audiences a bit of an update—hopefully, this will be the beginning of more concrete conversations about what is happening with Shang-Chi 2. Check out Liu’s comments below.

Liu Confirms There Was “Always” a Conversation That Was Happening

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Liu said of Shang-Chi, “We had such an incredible time making the first one. Just to have that movie come out and do the numbers that it did and find the audience the way that it did in a time in the world where you couldn’t even buy adjacent seats at the movie theater [amid the COVID-19 pandemic] was really, really incredible.” Regarding a potential sequel, Liu added, “I think there was always a conversation that was happening, and I was always super enthusiastic. Seven years ago, I bought a ticket to see Endgame in the theater as a fan and nothing to do with Marvel, didn’t even know that there was a movie on the horizon.”

Although there was “always a conversation” surrounding Shang-Chi 2, the movie seemingly hasn’t moved beyond the earliest stages of development and script writing. Instead, Liu has been working on his upcoming appearance in Doomsday. About that project, Liu shared, “To have a scene partner like Channing [Tatum], who is as insistent as I was about getting to do as much of it as possible, was critical to the success of that scene. It was cool to have a dance partner who was as down to get into it as I was. There’s a lot of valid criticisms about the use of CGI in movies and everything, but for what it’s worth, I think we really strived to make that sequence in particular as practical as it possibly could have been.”

While audiences don’t currently know too much about Doomsday’s plot, let alone what Liu’s role as Shang-Chi will look like in the movie, this is an exciting update, and it will be interesting to see what the dynamic between and Shang-Chi looks like, especially based on Liu’s comments. However, it’s Shang-Chi 2 that many fans really want to see.

Do you want to see a sequel to Shang-Chi? What do you hope to see from that movie plot-wise? Let us know in the comments down below.