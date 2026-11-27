One of the MCU‘s biggest criticisms is that so many of its movies share a similar narrative structure, sense of humor, and tonal balance. Films like Iron Man and The Avengers have ensured that the influence of filmmakers like Jon Favreau and Joss Whedon, respectively, is felt long after they’ve vacated the director’s chair. After all, in many respects, the MCU’s true auteur is Kevin Feige himself, who has overseen the MCU and whose time working on Marvel movies dates back to the original X-Men in 2000. But every once in a while, a filmmaker has brought such a clear vision to a project that it unmistakably bears the trademarks of their other films.

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James Gunn is absolutely one of the biggest examples of this. Before Guardians of the Galaxy, Gunn had only directed a pair of very dark, very R-rated genre films in 2006’s Slither and 2010’s Super. And it is Gunn’s storytelling voice and more unconventional sensibilities that made his work with Marvel stand out, to the point that so many people (including his Guardians cast) stood by him after his short-lived firing from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Even now, years after Gunn left Marvel, the MCU carries much of his creative stamp. Avengers: Doomsday may be the ultimate example of Gunn’s impact on the MCU.

Avengers: Doomsday Is Built Like a James Gunn Movie

Let’s consider the little that we know for sure about Avengers: Doomsday. The film — directed by Joe and Anthony Russo — serves as the first Avengers film since Avengers: Endgame, it sees not just one but multiple teams from throughout the multiverse unite against a common threat. The Avengers led by Sam Wilson, the New Avengers led by Yelena Belova, the Wakandans, the Fox X-Men, and the newly minted MCU Fantastic Four will all inevitably cross paths, face off against each other, and ultimately unite to prevent Doctor Doom from realizing his mysterious plan. In part, this sounds like a bit of Avengers: Infinity War. But boiled down to its essence, the story sees a group of misfits forced to overcome their petty differences and come together by truly becoming a team.

That sounds an awful lot like the found family theme Gunn employed to spectacular effect in Guardians of the Galaxy, its sequels, and 2021’s The Suicide Squad. The biggest difference is that, instead of a group of five individuals with their own motivations and paths, Avengers: Doomsday expands that out into five teams of heroes. Granted, 2012’s The Avengers and 2025’s Thunderbolts* tread some similar ground in their team-building narratives. But Gunn has made found family one of his trademarks, and arguably few people in current superhero cinema do it better than him.

Is Now the Perfect Time for James Gunn’s Marvel Return?

It says a lot about Gunn’s contributions to the MCU that so much of Marvel Studios’ recent output resembles his work, which makes sense since it looked unlikely he would return to Marvel anytime soon. Of course, Gunn’s recent departure from DC Studios raises the possibility that he might return to working within the MCU. After all, he initially ended up working with DC on The Suicide Squad after Disney fired him from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. So it stands to reason that he might hop back over to the other side of the street once his time at DC concludes. Right now, it’s unclear if 2027’s Man of Tomorrow will be the final DC project he works on before he leave.

If that’s the case, Marvel might be able to get Gunn involved in any number of upcoming projects. Both he and Marvel seem to be in no rush to make another Guardians of the Galaxy film, despite star Chris Pratt’s interest. Reportedly, the next few years of the MCU will center on the Mutant Saga, and if there’s any Marvel property that feels ripe for Gunn to apply his particular brand of found family superheroes to, it’s the X-Men. It’s challenging to predict which project best to mark Gunn’s potential MCU return, since so little is known about what’s next. But he should absolutely be in the mix to play in the X-Men sandbox.

Should James Gunn return to the MCU? If so, which project should he take on? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.