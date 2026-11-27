After the loss of Patrick Stewart this October, Kevin Feige has shared an anecdote about the late star on the set of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness—and it involves some Star Trek spoilers. Marvel fans, Star Trek fans, and innumerable fans of Patrick Stewart’s work in general were devastated last month when it was confirmed that Stewart had passed. This also means that his role as Charles Xavier in Avengers: Doomsday will be the storied actor’s final on-screen appearance, making it all the more significant and notable. That wasn’t Stewart’s first appearance in the MCU, though. That occurred several years ago, in Multiverse of Madness.

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As audiences anxiously await the arrival of Doomsday in just a few weeks, which will finally offer fans that look at Stewart’s last performance, Feige has provided a hilarious anecdote from on the set of Multiverse of Madness in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. Apparently, while filming that movie, Feige, who is a self-proclaimed Trekkie, didn’t even have to poke Stewart a bit for some answers regarding the TV series Star Trek: Picard. While one might suspect that Stewart would keep any such details tightly under wraps, Feige found that was far from the case. Check out Feige’s exact comments below.

Kevin Feige Had to Stop Patrick Stewart From Revealing Too Much About Picard

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his time on set with Stewart, Feige shared that he didn’t even have to push for Picard spoilers, saying, “He volunteered a few, and then I told him to stop. I just wanted to watch and enjoy the show.” It’s funny to imagine this dynamic, in which Stewart is readily offering up spoilers for the show, so much so that Feige has to stop him because he’s genuinely enjoying the series, but it also suggests a friendliness between Stewart and Feige on set that is nice to imagine, especially considering that they reunited for Doomsday.

It will also be interesting to see how Stewart’s role in Doomsday is different from that of Multiverse of Madness—especially because many fans are hoping to see quite a bit more power from Charles Xavier in Doomsday, following his death in Multiverse of Madness, in which the Scarlet Witch snapped his neck. Granted, that was meant to showcase just how powerful Wanda was at that point, and it did so, but X-Men fans were still largely disappointed with this fate and wanted to see more from Professor X. Presumably, they finally will with Doomsday, and hopefully, that will be a proper send off for the star who absolutely deserves some major moments of heroism in the upcoming movie. Either way, though, it will be very sad to see the movie conclude and know that this iconic actor is no longer with us.

What do you hope to see from Charles Xavier in Doomsday? Let us know in the comments down below.