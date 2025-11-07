5 Cosmic MCU Heroes We Hope Return in Avengers: Doomsday

There are several powerful cosmic Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes who haven’t yet been confirmed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday. The Russo brothers’ upcoming Phase 6 sequel promises to follow Robert Downey Jr. on an epic cosmic adventure across a variety of alternate realities, as he will seemingly be trying to stop the multiverse from being destroyed by incursions caused by the MCU’s universe-meddling superheroes. Since Doom will likely be scouring the cosmos of a number of alternate universes in Doomsday, we hope these iconic heroes join forces to fight him.

While most of the MCU’s adventures have been set on Earth, there has also been a great deal of attention given to more space-faring, cosmic stories. Most notably, stories featuring the Guardians of the Galaxy, Captain Marvel, and the Fantastic Four have ventured into the furthest reaches of space, but there are still characters from these adventures who haven’t been confirmed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday. It would be brilliant to see these five heroes get back in action in December 2026, all fighting to stop Doctor Doom’s rampage across the multiverse.

5) Adam Warlock

Will Poulter joined the MCU as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, bringing one of the most significant and powerful cosmic heroes from Marvel Comics into live-action for the first time ever. Adam is a creation of the High Evolutionary, intended to be the most formidable member of the Sovereign, but he soon joins the Guardians of the Galaxy. Adam’s return in Avengers: Doomsday could bring the rest of the cosmic team with him. He is a huge character in the comics, so Avengers: Doomsday could set up many exciting MCU stories for him.

4) Nebula

Karen Gillan’s Nebula has been given one of the most transformative arcs in the MCU. She has gone from the villainous daughter of Thanos (Josh Brolin) to a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy, and eventually becoming the leader of the new society in Knowhere. Her story should develop further in Avengers: Doomsday, and Karen Gillan has recently teased her return to the MCU. Nebula has become a formidable hero, so it would be fantastic to see her team up with her former Guardians of the Galaxy teammates yet again, especially if Doctor Doom threatens Knowhere’s new society.

3) Peter Quill’s Star-Lord

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ended with the apparent confirmation that Chris Pratt would be returning as the Legendary Star-Lord, and Avengers: Doomsday presents the perfect opportunity to bring him back. He’s living on Earth after leaving the Guardians of the Galaxy, so Star-Lord could be recruited into Sam Wilson’s (Anthony Mackie) Avengers team or indeed the New Avengers, as his experience would make him a huge asset to either team. Pratt hasn’t yet been confirmed for Avengers: Doomsday, but his possible involvement has been a hot topic of discussion, and it would be brilliant to see him return.

2) Silver Surfer

The Fantastic Four: First Steps actively laid the foundations for Avengers: Doomsday, most notably by introducing Doctor Doom in its mid-credits scene. The fact that Doom himself is from the alternate world of Earth 828 means other characters from this reality may also return in Doomsday. This could include Shalla-Bal’s Silver Surfer (Julia Garner), who helped the planet-eater Galactus (Ralph Ineson) as his herald, but later turned against the Devourer and helped the Fantastic Four avoid his rampage. The Silver Surfer is one of the MCU’s most powerful new characters, so we hope we haven’t seen the last of her.

1) Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel

The most prominent cosmic superhero in the MCU who hasn’t yet been confirmed to be returning in Avengers: Doomsday has got to be Carol Danvers’ Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Danvers has always received undue criticism from a vocal minority of MCU viewers, which has left her future uncertain after The Marvels performed poorly at the box office in 2023. The suspected exploration of Monica Rambeau’s (Teyonah Parris) and Kamala Khan’s (Iman Vellani) stories in Doomsday, however, means it would make sense for Captain Marvel to also return. She could even become a leader among the Avengers given her new residence on Earth, which sets her up for an exciting and dramatic trajectory in Doomsday, Avengers: Secret Wars, and beyond.

