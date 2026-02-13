5 Great Action Movies You Probably Didn’t Realize Were Based on Books (#1 Is a Masterpiece)

Explosions, shootouts, car chases, and a main character who takes way more hits than he probably should — that’s usually what comes to mind when we think about great action movies, right? But what almost no one stops to consider is that many of them actually started as books. Before becoming huge franchises or highly respected classics that still hold up today, they were stories built on the page, with well-structured protagonists and clearly defined conflicts. And the most interesting part? In many cases, the movie became so much bigger than the novel that audiences either forgot or never even realized they were watching a book adaptation.

And we’re not talking about just any action films here. These are the special ones, the kind that are great from start to finish and even helped redefine the action genre entirely. So which ones are we talking about? Here are 5 amazing action movies that you probably had no idea were based on books.

5) American Assassin

image courtesy of lionsgate

If you’ve been an action fan for a while, you’ve probably come across American Assassin. It may not be the most talked-about movie out there, but plenty of people have seen it — and it surprises those who press play just to see what it’s about. Adapted from Vince Flynn’s novel of the same name, the story follows Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), a young man recruited into a covert black-ops program after losing someone close to him, only to find himself hunting down a terrorist planning a nuclear attack. It’s basically hardcore training, intense chases, explosions, and a classic personal revenge arc.

And sure, the movie can feel predictable at times, but the key is that it doesn’t try to reinvent the wheel. Plus, the real highlight is the chemistry between O’Brien and Michael Keaton — their performances are what elevate the combat sequences and make the tension land harder than expected. As a whole, American Assassin is efficient entertainment: the kind of film you turn on for pure adrenaline and action, and it absolutely comes through. And that final scene? Excellent. Overall, it doesn’t need to be anything more to leave you satisfied.

4) Bullet Train

image courtesy of sony pictures

Anyone who watches Bullet Train ends up having fun not just because of the action, but because of the comedy — and the way those two elements blend together is surprisingly well handled. The film adapts the novel Maria Beetle by Japanese author Kōtarō Isaka, and it runs at a relentless pace from start to finish. It all starts with a group of assassins with conflicting objectives who all end up on the same bullet train, and, of course, everything spirals out of control. What follows is highly stylized violence, dark humor, and chaos that somehow feels perfectly choreographed at top speed.

Right away, this is the kind of film that hooks you through pure curiosity, since you want to see how each new situation escalates. But the real difference-maker is the cast and the timing: the characters are charismatic without becoming exhausting, and their interactions create unexpectedly funny moments in the middle of gunfights and hand-to-hand combat. Bullet Train embraces its over-the-top tone, yet it works hard not to cross into pure parody. The result is a story that’s wildly entertaining, unpredictable, and hard to look away from (even when the plot occasionally makes a slightly absurd turn).

3) First Blood

image courtesy of orion pictures

John Rambo is one of the most iconic figures in pop culture, but almost no one remembers that he came from the mind of a novelist. The famous franchise began with First Blood, which is a direct adaptation of David Morrell’s novel of the same name, and it delivers action with real weight behind it. Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) isn’t an invincible killing machine here, but a traumatized Vietnam veteran who clashes with a small town that sees him as a threat. So once local law enforcement starts hunting him down, the conflict escalates, leading to some of the most tense and memorable survival sequences in action movie history.

And unlike many action movies that followed, this one doesn’t rely on over-the-top Hollywood spectacle to be effective: the chases and confrontations are grounded in strategy, improvisation, and real physical consequences. And every decision feels tactical, not showy for the sake of it. On top of that, First Blood stands out because it weaves in social commentary about veterans and the aftermath of war without becoming preachy or heavy-handed. It’s action that serves the story, not the other way around — and that’s why it still resonates decades later.

2) The Bourne Identity

image courtesy of universal pictures

A big success, this is another franchise in the genre, but one that truly shines when it comes to modern action and espionage. The story is already widely known: in The Bourne Identity, Jason Bourne (Matt Damon) wakes up with no memory and has to figure out who he is while simultaneously evading agents trying to kill him. And yes, it’s on this list because people rarely mention that it’s actually based on Robert Ludlum’s novel of the same name. But the standout factor is how shockingly good the adaptation is. All the action sequences serve a narrative purpose: the chases and fights are there to actively push the story forward and deepen our understanding of the protagonist.

Besides, The Bourne Identity humanizes its hero in a way most action films simply don’t. Bourne gets hurt, makes mistakes, improvises under pressure, and that makes every sequence feel more intense and grounded. While action as a genre often leans into spectacle over realism, this movie makes a deliberate effort to pull the audience closer to its lead, making you feel immersed in his confusion and urgency. It also set a new standard for cinematic espionage: grounded action, tangible stakes, and a vulnerable main character who feels like a real person rather than a superhero.

1) Die Hard

image courtesy of 20th century fox

You can’t really talk about great action movies without bringing up Die Hard (and that probably won’t change anytime soon). This is another film that spawned multiple sequels and, given how masterful the final result is, feels like it was written specifically for the big screen — but it wasn’t. While not a direct page-to-screen adaptation in the traditional sense, the movie was inspired by Roderick Thorp’s novel Nothing Lasts Forever, and it perfects the “one man against impossible odds” concept. In the story, John McClane (Bruce Willis) is a New York cop trapped inside a skyscraper during a terrorist takeover, forced to improvise his way through the building to survive and save the hostages.

What makes Die Hard stand above the rest is how it balances suspense, action, and humor — not to please the audience, but to steadily build tension from scene to scene. And let’s be honest? Almost every action movie made in the decades since has borrowed something from this formula. Beyond giving us one of the most iconic protagonists in the genre, it also delivers a villain who ranks among the best. It’s pure entertainment, executed at the highest level, and a near-perfect example of how a story rooted in a novel can become a defining cinematic classic.

