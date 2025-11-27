5 MCU Characters Stronger Than The Hulk

The Hulk doesn’t mince words in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When he knows he doesn’t see eye-to-eye with someone and wants to let loose on them, he’s going to let everyone know. Thor: Ragnarok sees Hulk fight Fenris Wolf on Asgard, and while the battle with the beast is tough, the Revenger comes out on top. However, he doesn’t get his fill, so he sets his sights on the biggest enemy he can find, Surtur. Of course, Thor is having Surtur serve a purpose, destroying Asgard and Hela along with it. But Hulk doesn’t realize that, and the God of Thunder has to call off his attack dog.

The reason that Hulk even entertains what the puny god is saying is because he knows that picking a fight with him isn’t in his best interest. Contrary to popular belief, Hulk isn’t the strongest there is in the MCU, as Thor and a handful of others pull off more impressive feats than the green monster. Here are five MCU characters stronger than the Hulk.

5) Thanos

The only way to kick off this list is to highlight the character who haunts the Hulk’s nightmares. At the start of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos and his Black Order board the Asgardian ship in search of the Space Stone. Rather than hand it over, Loki sics his former sparring partner on the Mad Titan, hoping to end the villain’s quest then and there.

The God of Mischief’s plan blows up in his face, with Hulk taking a severe beating. It’s such an embarrassing moment for the hero that he refuses to come out for the rest of Infinity War, forcing his alter-ego, Bruce Banner, to merge with him. Thanos may lose the war, but he certainly wins his first battle with the Hulk.

4) Sentry

The Avengers are the cream of the crop in the MCU, so much so that the entire world tries to figure out a way to replace them once they’re gone. Valentina Allegra de Fontaine takes a different approach than most, putting all her faith in a single person: Bob Reybolds. Unfortunately, she bites off more than she can chew.

The Sentry Program creates a being of immense strength, one that not even a group of super soldiers can leave a scratch on. While Hulk would surely fare better against Sentry than Bucky and John Walker did, there’s no way he could handle him and his worst half, the Void, who would surely scramble his mind.

3) Galactus

New powerhouses seem to show up every other week in the MCU. However, there are a few heavyweights that have been around for as long as life has existed. The Fantastic Four meets an ancient being in their first MCU solo movie, and he’s easily their most formidable challenge yet.

Galactus doesn’t have the hand-to-hand fighting skills that Thanos does, or the tricks that Loki makes use of. What he does have, though, is the Power Cosmic, which grants him superhuman strength, durability, and immortality, as long as he has planets to eat. When the only course of action is to send a character away and not take them out for good, they have to be near the top of the power rankings.

2) Franklin Richards

Surprisingly, the Power Cosmic doesn’t only belong to Galactus. It turns out that he’s searching for someone to take his throne, wanting to retire from all the eating competitions, and he finds the perfect replacement in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Franklin Richards comes out of the womb as arguably the MCU’s strongest character, being the apple of Galactus’ eye and having the power to bring people back from the dead. That’s only the tip of the iceberg for the young hero, though, so the Hulk should steer clear of him.

1) G’iah

The MCU doesn’t save all of its powerhouses for the big screen. The Disney+ shows introduce plenty of powerful characters, such as Ms. Marvel and Sylvie. However, the leader of the pack makes their presence felt in the final episode of Secret Invasion.

Talos’ daughter, G’iah, infiltrates a rogue Skrull organization and gives herself a major upgrade using the Harvest, a collection of DNA collected from the Battle of Earth. Using Captain Marvel’s energy manipulation and Drax’s strength, she wipes the floor with Gravik, and there’s no doubt she could do the same to the MCU’s Hulk.

