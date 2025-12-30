5 MCU Movies Perfect For Jordan Peele, Ranked

Jordan Peele has hinted that he might be coming to the MCU after his production company shared a social media post about it. This isn’t the first time that Peele has been rumored to join the MCU, but in 2019, Peele said he wasn’t ready to do something like that when he had so many great ideas of his own to make. That seems to have changed, and when Marvel resets its universe after Avengers: Secret Wars, there might be something there for Peele to dig into as the MCU fights to move forward. There are also lots of great options for Peele to choose from.

From taking on one of Marvel’s crown projects to working with one of Marvel’s cult properties, here is a look at the best MCU movie ideas for Jordan Peele.

5) Champions

An idea that isn’t very likely, but one that could provide a lot of fun for someone with Jordan Peele’s comic timing, would be the Champions. This is the team of young Marvel heroes, and a better option for the MCU than the Young Avengers. The team in comics includes heroes like Kamala Khan, Ironheart, Miles Morales, Viv Vision, Nova, Brawn, and more.

While Peele has primarily created horror movies in his feature film career, he also has a strong eye for social issues, and that comes into play when it comes to the young heroes who want to stand up for what’s right. The team was formed when three young heroes (Miles, Kamala, and Nova) decided that protecting the people on the ground was more critical than heroes putting themselves above everyone else. This plays right into Peele’s wheelhouse, and it would be a nice way to show he can do more than make horror films.

4) Ghost Rider

Marvel planned to introduce Ghost Rider into the world of the Hulu horror releases, following Helstrom. That ended up canceled, but there is still hope that the MCU will bring in a version of Ghost Rider soon. Johnny Blaze was in the movies already, with Nic Cage in the role, and Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD brought in Robbie Reyes on television. It is Robbie that the MCU needs to use.

Jordan Peele has mastered horror, especially when it is a little nuanced. What makes Robbie so interesting is that he is a Ghost Rider in name and power, but he has no connection to Mephisto, making him someone who fights the good fight without the threat of Hell behind him. There are a few filmmakers who could do Robbie right, and Peele is one of them.

3) The Midnight Sons

While there are several good ideas for what Jordan Peele could bring to the MCU, there are three options that fit him perfectly. One of the coolest could be if Peele brings the Midnight Sons to the big screen. For years now, the MCU has wanted to bring Blade into the MCU, and the studio even had an Oscar-winning actor signed to play Blade in Mahershala Ali.

Now, there is word that the Blade movie is dead, and the goal is to bring him into the MCU as part of the Midnight Sons storyline. That team, in the comics, includes names like Blade, Ghost Rider, Elsa Bloodstone, and other supernatural beings. With Blade connected with Black Knight after Eternals, and names like Elsa, Werewolf by Night, and Man-Thing already in the MCU, Jordan Peele could have a massive playground of monsters he could toy with in his MCU debut.

2) Blade

It has been six years since people started talking about Mahershala Ali playing Blade and Jordan Peele possibly joining the MCU to direct the film. However, not only did Peele not join to direct the movie, but Blade kept getting pushed back and is now indefinitely shelved, meaning it might never happen at all. That said, Jordan Peele could be enough to kickstart the project again.

One thing the MCU has always tried to do is to match the director with the project, which is why Ryan Coogler directed Black Panther, Destin Daniel Cretton directed Shang-Chi, and Nia DaCosta directed The Marvels. Marvel has ensured that the right people are there for the representation the film deserves, and no one could be a better fit for a movie like Blade than Jordan Peele.

1) The X-Men

While Blade is a perfect fit for Jordan Peele, the best fit would be for Peele to take on the X-Men after Avengers: Secret Wars. At the moment, Jake Schreier is signed on to direct the X-Men movies after his work on Thunderbolts*. Schreier has proven his talent with the teen drama Paper Towns before he took on Thunderbolts* 10 years later. The way he respectfully handled mental illness in that MCU movie puts him in a nice spot for the X-Men.

However, if the MCU wants the X-Men to represent what Stan Lee and Jack Kirby wanted, which is to be a symbol to face the racism and prejudice of the world, while always fighting for even the people who hate them, Jordan Peele might be a masterful choice. Peele has proven in movies like Get Out and Us that he understands the nuance in social criticism, and he would be perfect for the next generation of the X-Men in film.

